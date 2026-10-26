"Coven Academy" Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+, Hulu and Freeform

Briar, Sasha and Tegan have officially become a Coven, and their adventures will continue in the show's second season.

The witches of Crescent Veil are officially coming back for more, as Coven Academy has been renewed for a second season.

What's Happening:

TheWrap reports that Disney's new young adult drama, Coven Academy, will be getting a second season on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform.

The series has reportedly been pretty successful for Disney, bringing in 11 million hours viewed in its first week streaming, while also being in the top five streaming series among all viewers.

Since its premiere over three weeks ago, the first season has brought in a total of 20.3 million global hours to date on Disney+ and Hulu, with an additional 30 million hours viewed after the first chapter launched on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Coven Academy followed a unique release strategy, with several shorter 15-25 minute-long episodes built for the modern digital world and to appeal to younger audiences used to getting short-form entertainment.

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan

You can find out what we thought of the new series in our review, and check it out for yourself on Freeform, or streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

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