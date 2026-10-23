Marvel’s "Zodiac" Spy Series Taps Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem as Writers

The Disney+ thriller will follow two spies pursuing targets with special abilities, with production expected to begin in 2027 ahead of a planned 2028 premiere.

Marvel’s upcoming spy thriller Zodiac has found its writers. Writing partners Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem have been tapped to write the Disney+ series, which is expected to begin production in 2027 ahead of a planned 2028 premiere.

What’s New:

First announced on October 8, Zodiac remains largely under wraps, but the series is reportedly set to follow two spies pursuing targets who possess special abilities. The project will bring a spy-thriller premise into the Marvel universe, although further details about the characters, cast, and connection to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe have not yet been revealed, according to Deadline.

Cohen and Leshem have extensive experience creating international television dramas. Leshem co-created the original Israeli series Euphoria, which later inspired the HBO adaptation developed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. Together, Cohen and Leshem have also created and executive produced several Israeli series, including Trust No One, Bad Boy, 8200, Red Skies, and Traitor. Their U.S. television work includes the Hulu drama No Man’s Land.

The writers join a changing Marvel television landscape on Disney+. The studio’s live-action series lineup has seen several major titles conclude or approach their endings, while new projects continue to expand the franchise in different directions.

VisionQuest, the latest installment in the television story that began with WandaVision, premiered on October 13 and is scheduled to release its eight episodes weekly through November 10. The series follows the events of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, continuing the interconnected storyline centered on characters introduced in the earlier shows.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again is expected to conclude with its third season next year. The series brought Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, reconnecting audiences with familiar characters from Marvel’s street-level stories. Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was developed as a one-season series, with Abdul-Mateen receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

With Cohen and Leshem now attached, Zodiac is moving forward as one of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ projects. More information about the series is expected as it approaches its planned production start in 2027.

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