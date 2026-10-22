Marvel Comics Reveals New "X-Men ’92: Incursions #1" Covers

The upcoming one-shot pits the classic ’90s animated X-Men against the younger heroes of X-Men: Evolution in a universe-shattering showdown.

Marvel Comics has revealed new variant covers for X-Men ’92: Incursions #1, a one-shot that will bring together two beloved animated versions of the X-Men.

What’s Happening:

Arriving in January 2027, the issue will pit the heroes of the classic ’90s animated series against the younger mutants from X-Men: Evolution in a battle that could determine the fate of two universes.

The issue is part of Marvel’s Time Runs Out storyline, the prelude to Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s Secret Wars. Beginning in November, five one-shot issues will explore universe-shattering battles between alternate Marvel realities, with each conflict presenting a fight that only one universe can survive.

First revealed last month, X-Men ’92: Incursions #1 brings together the iconic animated X-Men of the 1990s and the mutant teen heroes of the early 2000s series X-Men: Evolution. The story will be written by Christopher Yost and Craig Kyle, the acclaimed creative duo who worked on multiple episodes of X-Men: Evolution, including the introduction of X-23. The pair are also known for their collaborations on Marvel Comics, including their celebrated X-Force run. Artist Salva Espin, who recently illustrated the official prelude comic for X-Men ’97, will provide the artwork.

The newly revealed variant covers include artwork by Steve E. Gordon, the character designer and director behind X-Men: Evolution, as well as Gurihiru, the acclaimed artistic team known for its work with Marvel and its Stormbreaker artist designation.

The story asks a difficult question for the ’90s X-Men: Can they save their own world if doing so means destroying another universe? The stakes become even more complicated when that other world is populated by younger versions of themselves who still believe in Professor Xavier’s dream.

For Yost and Kyle, the project marks a meaningful return to the animated series that helped launch their careers. Kyle reflected on the duo’s history, explaining that their first script together was the X-Men: Evolution episode “X-23,” a project that changed both of their lives.

“This is our first story together in 15 years, and returning to the Evo kids a quarter century later to tell the biggest story of their lives, in the pages of Marvel Comics, is a dream and an honor,” Kyle said. “We owe four generations of die-hard X-Men animation fans a story worth the wait. With Salva Espin drawing it, we’re going to stick the landing.”

Yost also expressed his excitement about revisiting the series, which marked his first job in the entertainment industry.

“It’s been gratifying to see so much love for the X-Men: Evolution kids, that show was my first job in the industry and was a dream come true,” Yost said. “To be able to return to it after all these years — and to work with Craig again — has been an absolute blast.”

Fans can check out the newly revealed covers and preorder X-Men ’92: Incursions #1 at their local comic shops ahead of its January 2027 release.

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