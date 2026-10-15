Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 579: Luke Skywalker: PARIAH! | Classic Marvel Star Wars Comics #62

Luke Skywalker has gone from hero of the Rebellion to suspected murderer!

Hey Hey, Skywalkers! We return to Classic Marvel Star Wars Comics with 1982’s issue #62, “Pariah!”—a pivotal chapter in the beloved Shira Brie storyline.

Richard revisits this dramatic issue from his childhood and learns he wasn’t the only kid who had to look up “pariah.” Sarah shares her first-time reactions and artistic observations, and our Skywalkers weigh in on Walt Simonson’s striking red, black, and white cover. We also reveal our favorite panels, favorite dialogue, and the issue’s most non-Star Wars moment.

Issue #62: “PARIAH!”

After trusting the Force and shooting down Shira Brie’s TIE fighter, Luke is shunned by his fellow Rebels and begins questioning everything Ben Kenobi and Yoda taught him.

Has the Force betrayed him—or was Shira hiding something?

With a little help from Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca, Luke takes the Millennium Falcon to Shira’s homeworld of Shalyvane. There he discovers that her story may have been a lie, survives a Trial by Ordeal, activates a mysterious transmitter with his own blood, and comes face-to-face with Darth Vader!

Skywalking Force member Ben Avechuco joins us as the Hulk in “The Incredible Hulk and the Twins of Evil,” a vintage Marvel/Hostess crossover advertisement! DM us if you’d like to voice a character in a future show.

Release date: May 18th, 1982

May 18th, 1982 Written by: David Michelinie & Walt Simonson

David Michelinie & Walt Simonson Artwork by: Walt Simonson & Tom Palmer

Walt Simonson & Tom Palmer Cover Art: Walt Simonson

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Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.