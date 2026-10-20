See Marvel Heroes Invade The Opening Scene of Star Wars in Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles Pages

Two of the biggest franchises of all time live together under the Disney umbrella, and while there are ways fans can bring together their favorite Marvel and Star Wars characters, a new comic series from Kevin Smith is truly letting the two worlds collide, and we have a look at how it all starts.

What's Happening:

Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles is the new comic book miniseries from writer Kevin Smith and artist David Marquez that will bring Marvel and Star Wars together in a single story.

Today, Marvel Comics released a preview of the book, which will also appear in the back of select issues in the coming months. The pages give us a version of the opening sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope, but this time with Marvel heroes getting involved.

Two of the pages recreate the iconic debut of Darth Vader, only this time, it's Iron Man.

Another pair sees the Star Destroyer departing New York City before grabbing Princess Leia's ship. Then we get to see Captain America doing battle with a different sort of Stormtrooper.

These pages give us a bit of the main story of the book, which will see a reality-altering spell allow the Marvel heroes to enter the world of Star Wars, which they only know as a movie.

Whatever's going on, it will likely be a lot of fun for fans of Marvel and Star Wars.

Hope Assembles is set to debut in 2027.

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