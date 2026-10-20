See Marvel Heroes Invade The Opening Scene of Star Wars in Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles Pages

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are visiting a galaxy far, far away.
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Two of the biggest franchises of all time live together under the Disney umbrella, and while there are ways fans can bring together their favorite Marvel and Star Wars characters, a new comic series from Kevin Smith is truly letting the two worlds collide, and we have a look at how it all starts.

What's Happening:

  • Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles is the new comic book miniseries from writer Kevin Smith and artist David Marquez that will bring Marvel and Star Wars together in a single story.
  • Today, Marvel Comics released a preview of the book, which will also appear in the back of select issues in the coming months. The pages give us a version of the opening sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope, but this time with Marvel heroes getting involved.
  • Two of the pages recreate the iconic debut of Darth Vader, only this time, it's Iron Man.

  • Another pair sees the Star Destroyer departing New York City before grabbing Princess Leia's ship. Then we get to see Captain America doing battle with a different sort of Stormtrooper.

  • These pages give us a bit of the main story of the book, which will see a reality-altering spell allow the Marvel heroes to enter the world of Star Wars, which they only know as a movie.
  • Whatever's going on, it will likely be a lot of fun for fans of Marvel and Star Wars.
  • Hope Assembles is set to debut in 2027.

More Marvel Comics News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey