Avengers #1 Trailer Reveals the New Team and a New Threat

Marvel Comics is heading toward the end of its massive Armageddon storyline, which has promised big changes to the status quo. Those changes extend to the Avengers, as a brand new Avengers comic will be debuting next month. A new trailer introduces us to the new team as well as some of what they will be facing.

What's Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has debuted a trailer for the upcoming Avengers #1.

The trailer introduces the core team for the renewed title, which includes Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Wolverine, and Miracle Man.

Check out the trailer here:

We know the Avengers will be a team out of favor with the public following the events of Armageddon, but that won't change things for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The new title comes from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto

Avengers #1 will be in stores November 3.

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