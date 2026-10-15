Marvel Reveals "Jean Grey #1" Preview Ahead of November Release

Jed MacKay and Rogê Antônio's five-issue limited series follows Jean Grey's return to Earth after DNX, with five covers and a new preview now available.

The Phoenix is coming home, and the Marvel Universe may never be the same. Marvel Comics has unveiled five covers and an exclusive lettered preview of Jean Grey #1, a new five-issue limited series from writer Jed MacKay and artist Rogê Antônio that will follow the iconic X-Men hero as she returns to Earth in the aftermath of DNX.

What’s Happening:

Arriving November 25, the series will see Jean Grey return to the X-Men with the full power of the Phoenix Force at her command.

However, her homecoming will not be a simple reunion. The world she returns to has changed dramatically, and Jean must confront the challenges that await her while reassessing her relationship with the cosmic force that has long defined her life.

The newly released preview begins with a flashback to Jean's early days with the X-Men, showing Professor X preparing his young protégé for the extraordinary power she would one day wield. The story then shifts to the present, as Jean makes an explosive return to Earth, setting the stage for a new chapter in her life and the ongoing X-Men saga.

Marvel describes the series as a story of a hero burning on re-entry, with Jean struggling to control the life-giving and life-taking power coursing through her. Whether she can maintain that control — and what her return means for mutantkind — will be central to the new series.

MacKay, who also writes X-Men, explained in an interview with Marvel.com that Jean's long history provides plenty of material to explore, particularly how her past has shaped the person she is today.

“As one of the original five X-Men, she's been there since the beginning, and there's not only a rich history to explore, there's also digging into how that history has shaped her in the present,” MacKay said. “Jean's been a lot of different things over the years, but also means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, so I've been looking forward to winnowing down these disparate interpretations into who she is now.”

The writer also teased an elemental threat that will challenge Jean throughout the five-issue story. Given the character's immense power and complicated history, MacKay said her opponent will be a primal force threatening to return everything to an earlier age. Defeating it will require Jean to draw on everything she has.

Her relationship with the Phoenix Force will also be evolving. According to MacKay, the aftermath of DNX finds Jean reassessing how that connection will function as she pursues her immediate goals, making the series an opportunity to explore both her cosmic abilities and her personal development.

Artist Rogê Antônio will bring the story to life, balancing intimate character moments with the larger-than-life spectacle expected from a Phoenix-centered adventure. MacKay praised Antônio's ability to capture subtle emotional performances alongside the series' cosmic scale.

Marvel has also revealed details for Jean Grey #3, which features a cover by Jöelle Jones and is scheduled to arrive January 27. The issue will take Jean to Merle, Alaska, where a massive blizzard threatens the area. But this is no ordinary winter storm: Marvel describes it as a living, hungry, hostile force that has made a pact with people determined to make mutants pay, regardless of the cost.

The new limited series marks another major chapter for one of Marvel's most enduring mutant heroes, bringing together Jean's history with the X-Men, her connection to the Phoenix Force, and a new threat that could push her powers to their limits.

Fans can check out the exclusive lettered preview and all five covers through Marvel’s website.

Jean Grey #1, written by Jed MacKay with art by Rogê Antônio, arrives at local comic shops on November 25, with preorders available now.

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