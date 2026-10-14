Marvel Releases New Video Focused on the Complicated History of The Sentry and The Void
The many lives of Bob Reynolds.
With The Sentry -- or at the least, his alter ego Bob Reynolds -- back on the big screen soon in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is exploring the character's complex history in a new video.
What's Happening:
- Marvel has released a new Marvel Recap video, this one focused on The Sentry and his dark self, The Void.
- The nearly 33-minute video, entitled "Sentry VS The Void - Origin Story and Powers Explained," goes into the comic book history of the character, starting with his introduction in 2000 in The Sentry miniseries.
- Even those who know The Sentry from his live-action incarnation, as introduced in Thunderbolts*, might be surprised by his comic book counterpart. There, we met Bob Reynolds as a confused man who turned out to have a secret history no longer remembered by anyone, Bob included, as a superhero named The Sentry, who had once fought alongside Marvel's other great heroes in their early days.
- The reason for the widespread memory wipe, and how it related to The Void, would slowly become revealed.
- The video also ventures into the MCU version of the character, played by Lewis Pullman, introduced in a much different manner, though sharing a similar "seemingly normal guy who doesn't know what he's actually capable of" component.
- Paul Jenkins, the writer who co-created The Sentry, recently wrote a four-issue miniseries about the character.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com