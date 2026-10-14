Marvel Releases New Video Focused on the Complicated History of The Sentry and The Void

The many lives of Bob Reynolds.

With The Sentry -- or at the least, his alter ego Bob Reynolds -- back on the big screen soon in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is exploring the character's complex history in a new video.

What's Happening:

Marvel has released a new Marvel Recap video, this one focused on The Sentry and his dark self, The Void.

The nearly 33-minute video, entitled "Sentry VS The Void - Origin Story and Powers Explained," goes into the comic book history of the character, starting with his introduction in 2000 in The Sentry miniseries.

Even those who know The Sentry from his live-action incarnation, as introduced in Thunderbolts*, might be surprised by his comic book counterpart. There, we met Bob Reynolds as a confused man who turned out to have a secret history no longer remembered by anyone, Bob included, as a superhero named The Sentry, who had once fought alongside Marvel's other great heroes in their early days.

The reason for the widespread memory wipe, and how it related to The Void, would slowly become revealed.

The video also ventures into the MCU version of the character, played by Lewis Pullman, introduced in a much different manner, though sharing a similar "seemingly normal guy who doesn't know what he's actually capable of" component.

Paul Jenkins, the writer who co-created The Sentry, recently wrote a four-issue miniseries about the character.