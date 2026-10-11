Marvel Announces "Magneto: End of Days" Series Exploring the X-Men Villain’s Legacy

Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino reunite for an eight-issue series spanning Magneto’s past, present, and future.

Marvel Comics has announced Magneto: End of Days, a new eight-issue prestige series exploring the complicated history and legacy of one of the X-Men’s most iconic characters.

What's Happening:

Revealed during the Marvel Comics: House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, the series reunites writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Andrea Sorrentino, alongside colorist Dave Stewart.

Throughout his more than 60-year comic book history, Magneto has taken on many roles, from super villain and terrorist to hero, leader, and survivor. The new series will explore Magneto’s past, present, and future, with each issue focusing on a different period of his life.

Readers can expect fresh perspectives on pivotal moments in Magneto’s history, surprising consequences of his past decisions, and appearances from other Marvel characters.

The series will also explore how Magneto’s beliefs and actions have shaped the X-Men and the larger Marvel Universe.

With Magneto set to appear in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday this December, the comic offers both longtime fans and new readers an opportunity to revisit the character’s legacy.

Magneto: End of Days launches in February 2027, with additional details expected in the coming months.

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