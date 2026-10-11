Luke Skywalker Meets Spider-Man in Newly Revealed "Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles" Artwork
Marvel unveiled new covers and variant collections for the upcoming crossover series during New York Comic Con.
Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing are bringing two iconic universes together in Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-issue limited series launching in January 2027.
What's Happening:
- Written by Kevin Smith with artwork by David Marquez, the crossover will unite legendary Marvel and Star Wars heroes and villains for the first time.
- During the Marvel Comics: House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, Smith made a surprise appearance as Marvel revealed new covers and artwork for the highly anticipated series.
- Filmmaker, writer, and lifelong comic book fan Kevin Smith is best known for directing cult classics like Clerks and Mallrats, as well as writing comics for both Marvel and DC.
- Among the reveals was a stunning cover by Alex Ross featuring an unlikely team-up between Luke Skywalker and Spider-Man.
- The series will also feature several themed variant cover collections, including:
- Main Covers: Connecting covers illustrated by David Marquez.
- Alliance Variants: Marvel and Star Wars characters team up in unexpected pairings.
- Battle Variants: Heroes and villains from both universes face off in one-on-one battles.
- A New Hope Variants: Memorable scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope are reimagined with Marvel characters.
- Crossover Variants: Characters exchange iconic weapons, costumes, and symbols from their respective universes.
- Marvel Homage Variants: Classic Marvel comic covers are recreated using characters from both franchises.
- Retro Variants: Artwork inspired by Marvel's original Star Wars comics.
- The crossover celebrates 50 years since Marvel first published Star Wars comics in 1977, the same year the original film arrived in theaters.
- The story begins when a reality-altering spell allows Marvel's heroes to witness the events of A New Hope, setting the stage for an unprecedented collision between the two universes.
- Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 arrives in comic shops in January 2027, with preorders available now at local comic book retailers.
More Marvel News:
- The fallout from Avengers: Armageddon continues as Marvel Comics announces the new one-shot Immortal Soldiers.
- Marvel Comics also announced new Spider-Punk and Spider-Man: Noir comics, plus a major 2027 crossover featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- Marvel Comics revealed more about the new Midnight Universe at New York Comic Con.
- The VisionQuest Collection at NYCC takes Vision and Ultron through the history of art.