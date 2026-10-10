Marvel Announces "Immortal Soldiers" One-Shot Spinning Out of "Avengers: Armageddon"
Arriving in January 2027, the new comic will explore a world that has lost faith in its superheroes while setting the stage for Marvel's next chapter.
The fallout from Avengers: Armageddon continues as Marvel Comics announces Immortal Soldiers, a new one-shot that will explore a world that has lost faith in its superheroes.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Comics announced Immortal Soldiers, a new one-shot comic spinning out of the events of Avengers: Armageddon, during its House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con.
- Written by Chip Zdarsky with artwork by Christian Rosado, the comic will arrive in January 2027 and set the stage for a new year of stories and mysteries across the Marvel Universe.
- Following the events of Avengers: Armageddon, the public has lost faith in superheroes, leaving Earth's future uncertain. With the planet still facing threats, a new group of protectors may need to step up.
- Additional details about Immortal Soldiers, including its main cover by Ben Harvey, will be revealed following the release of Avengers: Armageddon #5 later this month.
More Marvel News:
- Marvel Comics also announced new Spider-Punk and Spider-Man: Noir comics, plus a major 2027 crossover featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- Marvel Comics revealed more about the new Midnight Universe at New York Comic Con.
- The VisionQuest Collection at NYCC takes Vision and Ultron through the history of art.
- Marvel and M&M’s team up for new superhero-themed packaging, including a Walmart-exclusive Doctor Doom design.