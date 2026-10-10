Marvel Announces "Immortal Soldiers" One-Shot Spinning Out of "Avengers: Armageddon"

Arriving in January 2027, the new comic will explore a world that has lost faith in its superheroes while setting the stage for Marvel's next chapter.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The fallout from Avengers: Armageddon continues as Marvel Comics announces Immortal Soldiers, a new one-shot that will explore a world that has lost faith in its superheroes.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel Comics announced Immortal Soldiers, a new one-shot comic spinning out of the events of Avengers: Armageddon, during its House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con.
  • Written by Chip Zdarsky with artwork by Christian Rosado, the comic will arrive in January 2027 and set the stage for a new year of stories and mysteries across the Marvel Universe.
  • Following the events of Avengers: Armageddon, the public has lost faith in superheroes, leaving Earth's future uncertain. With the planet still facing threats, a new group of protectors may need to step up.
  • Additional details about Immortal Soldiers, including its main cover by Ben Harvey, will be revealed following the release of Avengers: Armageddon #5 later this month.

Cover by Ben Harvey

More Marvel News: