MLB Teases "Avengers: Doomsday" Preview During World Series Game 1

A mysterious teaser promises an exclusive look at the Marvel film during Friday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Major League Baseball is teaming up with Marvel Studios to bring a little superhero-sized suspense to the Fall Classic. A new teaser shared by MLB is hinting at an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday, which will debut during the first game of the 2026 World Series.

What’s Happening:

“Something’s coming …” MLB teased on X, alongside the announcement that fans should tune in to Game 1 for the exclusive preview.

The short video shows a glowing green Avengers logo approaching above a baseball stadium, creating an ominous atmosphere as anticipation builds for the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

Something’s coming …



Tune in to World Series Game 1 for an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday



In theaters everywhere December 18 pic.twitter.com/Uaj1aUbhAU — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2026

The preview will air during Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 23. The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field in Milwaukee, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX, FOX Deportes, and FOX One.

The 2026 World Series is a best-of-seven matchup, with the Brewers entering as National League champions and the Rays representing the American League. Milwaukee earned home-field advantage after finishing the regular season with the better record.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters everywhere on December 18, 2026. The World Series preview offers Marvel fans another opportunity to see what the studio has in store for the highly anticipated film ahead of its theatrical debut.

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