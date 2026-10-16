F1 Meets Marvel with New Avengers: Doomsday Show Car

Disney and F1 launched a partnership this year that has already seen a great deal of success. Disney characters have appeared at races. Lightning McQueen has done laps around the track. There's plenty of merch to show your fandom for both Disney and F1. The next collaboration spells Doomsday for the F1 track.

What's Happening:

In a new post on Instagram, the Atlassian Williams F1 team has unveiled a new Doom-themed racer.

The new Avengers: Doomsday show car is set to debut at a special Fan Zone event taking place in Austin, TX, October 19-24.

Check out the vehicle in the post below:

This isn't the first collaboration between Williams and Marvel, as a one-shot comic starring Iron Man and Atlassian Williams F1 drivers debuted over the summer.

More Disney/F1 News: