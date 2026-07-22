Iron Man Joins Williams Racing Drivers in New Formula 1-Inspired Marvel Comic

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon join Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, and more in a high-speed adventure against Doctor Doom.
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Marvel Comics and Williams Racing are teaming up for Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom #1, a new one-shot arriving this October.

What's Happening:

  • Combining the thrills of Formula 1 racing with Marvel super hero storytelling, the issue is written by Ethan Sacks with artwork by Greg Land.
  • Iron Man joins Atlassian Williams F1 Team drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon to stop Doctor Doom, who is determined to ensure Latveria comes out on top.
  • The adventure will also feature appearances by Black Widow, Captain America, and other Marvel heroes.
  • The story follows Sainz and Albon as they face a Latverian threat both on and off the track before a final showdown with Doctor Doom. "When high-speed tech collides with world-shaking danger, Iron Man must take the lead! Atlassian Williams F1 Team star drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon face a Latverian threat on and off the track. But at the finish line, Doctor Doom waits, and he’s playing for keeps!!!"
  • Writer Ethan Sacks said the comic is designed to introduce Williams Racing fans to Marvel comics while also giving Marvel fans a taste of the excitement of Formula 1.
  • Sacks also praised Greg Land's racing sequences and the collaboration with Williams Racing, calling the team-up between Iron Man, the Avengers, Sainz, Albon, and Doctor Doom "a Marvel Team-Up for the ages."
  • Check out Phil Noto’s cover and preorder Iron Man: Racing Towards Doom #1 at your local comic shop today.

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