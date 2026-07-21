"Avengers: Doomsday" Earns Massive $16.5 Million in First-Day Ticket Sales

Marvel Studios' next Avengers epic is already shattering expectations as premium screenings sell out and anticipation builds for one of the biggest box office events of the year.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is already proving to be one of the biggest movie events of the decade. Within just 24 hours of tickets going on sale, the highly anticipated superhero epic amassed an astonishing $16.5 million in advance ticket sales, setting the stage for what could become one of the largest box office openings in cinematic history.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, the impressive milestone comes despite a major limitation: tickets were initially available only for premium-format screenings at approximately 1,000 domestic theaters, making the early demand even more remarkable.

Fans rushed to secure seats after Marvel Studios released the film's first official trailer alongside ticket sales, offering audiences their first glimpse at the massive crossover event that pits Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the X-Men against the terrifying Doctor Doom.

Although Avengers: Doomsday won't hit more than 4,000 North American theaters until its December 18 release, many premium-format showings for opening night and opening Friday have already sold out.

According to studio insiders, exhibitors are already responding to overwhelming demand by adding additional screenings for Christmas Day and the days that follow.

One notable wrinkle in the film's rollout is that IMAX will not be available for Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, Christopher Nolan isn't the competition this time, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part III has secured exclusive access to IMAX screens for its opening weeks after being filmed with IMAX cameras.

To help offset the absence of IMAX, Disney has introduced Infinity Vision, a new certification program ensuring participating theaters meet enhanced technical standards for presentation. While Infinity Vision isn't a new projection format, it's designed to provide audiences with a premium viewing experience worthy of Marvel's biggest cinematic event.

The first-day ticket sales are especially noteworthy when compared to Marvel's recent successes.

Disney reports that Avengers: Doomsday generated twice the first-day advance sales of Deadpool & Wolverine. That comparison becomes even more impressive considering Deadpool & Wolverine had tickets available across all theater formats and locations during its first day on sale.

That film ultimately debuted to $211 million domestically before finishing its theatrical run with more than $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history.

While advance sales don't always predict final box office totals, they often provide a strong indication of audience excitement, and the enthusiasm surrounding Avengers: Doomsday appears to rival Marvel's biggest releases.

The film marks the first full-scale Avengers crossover since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which still holds the record for the largest domestic opening weekend ever at $357 million and earned more than $2.7 billion worldwide.

Since then, Marvel Studios has experienced a mix of blockbuster hits and more modest performers. However, its largest post-pandemic successes have centered around major crossover events, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine.

With Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel appears poised to reunite audiences once again with an enormous cast that spans multiple generations of Marvel storytelling.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr., this time portraying the villainous Doctor Doom, alongside returning Marvel favorites Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright, and Channing Tatum.

They're joined by iconic X-Men actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, as well as Marvel newcomers like Pedro Pascal, creating one of the most ambitious crossover casts ever assembled.

According to Marvel, heroes from multiple universes will collide as they face an unprecedented existential threat, setting the stage for the Multiverse Saga's next major chapter.

Avengers: Doomsday won't have the holiday box office all to itself.

The film opens the same day as Dune: Part III, creating what fans have already dubbed "Dunesday."

Industry analysts believe the combined drawing power of the two massive franchises could produce one of the biggest overall box office weekends in history.

The current record belongs to the weekend Avengers: Endgame debuted, when all films combined generated over $400 million domestically.

With Marvel and Warner Bros. both delivering enormous tentpole films on the same weekend, December is shaping up to become one of the biggest theatrical events in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans won't have to wait until December to return to the MCU. The studio's next theatrical release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swings into theaters on July 31, helping build momentum toward the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday.

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