Disney's F1 Partnership Brings Lightning McQueen to the Italian Grand Prix with a New Look

Lightning McQueen has a new look for the big F1 event.

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Cars and the beginning of Fuel the Magic, a partnership between Disney and F1 racing that has already been a rousing success. It only makes sense for those two things to come together, and now they are, as Lightning McQueen joins a major F1 event in more ways than one.

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What's Happening:

Today, Disney announced that Lightning McQueen will be making a special appearance at the upcoming Formula 1 Gran Premio d’Italia 2026, set to take place September 4-6.

Lightning has received a special F1 makeover, will be featured as the event's official support vehicle, and will take an honorary lap.

Matching Lightning's F1 makeover, the Mercedes-AMG Official FIA Safety Car has also received its own Cars-inspired makeover for the weekend.

Attendees at Gran Premio d’Italia will also have the opportunity to shop the F1/Cars collection that recently launched at D23. Select items are also available on DisneyStore.com and the official F1 online store.

shop the F1/Cars collection DisneyStore.com official F1 online store. Mattel is hosting a special activation at the event that will bring Radiator Springs to life for fans.

A special screening of Cars is also set to take place, alongside the film's 20th anniversary re-release starting this weekend.

More Disney x F1 News:

Lightning McQueen isn't the first character to appear at an F1 event, and Minnie Mouse and Daisy recently appeared at an F1 race in Canada.

Spanish clothing brand Pull&Bear recently launched a collection tied to Disney's F1 partnership.

Disney even released special F1-inspired Lo-fi music to listen to while working or studying.