Disney's F1 Partnership Brings Lightning McQueen to the Italian Grand Prix with a New Look

Lightning McQueen has a new look for the big F1 event.
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2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Cars and the beginning of Fuel the Magic, a partnership between Disney and F1 racing that has already been a rousing success. It only makes sense for those two things to come together, and now they are, as Lightning McQueen joins a major F1 event in more ways than one.

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What's Happening:

  • Today, Disney announced that Lightning McQueen will be making a special appearance at the upcoming Formula 1 Gran Premio d’Italia 2026, set to take place September 4-6.
  • Lightning has received a special F1 makeover, will be featured as the event's official support vehicle, and will take an honorary lap.

  • Matching Lightning's F1 makeover, the Mercedes-AMG Official FIA Safety Car has also received its own Cars-inspired makeover for the weekend.

  • Attendees at Gran Premio d’Italia will also have the opportunity to shop the F1/Cars collection that recently launched at D23. Select items are also available on DisneyStore.com and the official F1 online store.
  • Mattel is hosting a special activation at the event that will bring Radiator Springs to life for fans.
  • A special screening of Cars is also set to take place, alongside the film's 20th anniversary re-release starting this weekend.

More Disney x F1 News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey