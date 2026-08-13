D23 News: Pixar's "Cars" Races into Disney's Formula 1 Partnership with a New Merch Line

Disney and Formula 1 are extending their global collaboration through 2028, with Disney and Pixar’s Cars joining the high-speed partnership for the first time.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Formula 1 have extended their global collaboration through 2028, adding another season to the partnership's original plans.

The announcement was made at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where Disney also revealed that Disney and Pixar's Cars is joining the collaboration.

The addition of Cars marks the first time the Disney and Formula 1 partnership has expanded beyond Mickey & Friends.

D23 attendees can get a first look at the new Disney and Pixar Cars Collection with Formula 1 at the Disney Store booth during the convention.

This includes tons of apparel and accessories that’ll have you saying Kachow!

Fans attending D23 can also experience the partnership through the Disney x Formula 1 Fuel the Magic Photo Experience.

Originally launched in 2025, the Disney and Formula 1 collaboration combines Disney storytelling with racing through immersive experiences, original content, and exclusive merchandise for fans around the world.

The newly announced extension will continue those efforts through 2028, with Cars introducing a new element to the growing global partnership.

Joss Hastings, who helped spearhead the F1 partnership and was named SVP of Marketing for Disney Consumer Products just yesterday, shared a statement on the extended partnership:

“Our mission with the F1 partnership is to bring Disney magic to fans in unexpected and creative ways, whether they’re watching at home, trackside or engaging on social. Building on the momentum established with Mickey & Friends, expanding our relationship to include Pixar’s Cars at Monza GP presents an exciting opportunity to ‘Fuel the Magic’ and bring together two fandom communities that share the same love of speed, spectacle, and heart. The future of this collaboration belongs to those fans, and our goal is to continue building moments that celebrate their passion.”