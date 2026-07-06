Ten-Hour "Mickey & Friends F1 Race" LoFi Video/Music Loop Released by Disney

The Walt Disney Company's ongoing partnership with Formula 1 racing continued today with the release of a new ten-hour lo-fi music video on YouTube, with Disney encouraging fans to "sit back and enjoy the Grand Prix as Mickey and his friends cheer on their favorite racing teams." You can check it out below.

What's happening:

Disney has released a new ten-hour lo-fi music video loop entitled "Mickey & Friends F1 Race" via the company's official YouTube channel.

The video features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy sitting in the stands at an F1 race while relaxing low-fidelity music plays and cars occasionally zoom by on the racetrack.

You can watch the video below in its entirety, though it will take you ten total hours.

Watch Mickey & Friends "F1 Race" | LoFi:

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