Disney x Formula 1's "Fuel the Magic" Campaign Races Into the British Grand Prix
A new merchandise collection, plenty of activation and surprises await British Disney fans at this year's British Grand Prix.
Disney's collaboration with Formula 1 is expanding once more at this year's British Grand Prix, with character experiences and new product launches across Silverstone and London.
What's Happening:
- Some Disney magic is coming to the F1 British Grand Prix, marking the European debut of the Disney x Formula 1 "Fuel the Magic" campaign.
- The Silverstone takeover experience brings fans a first-of-its-kind moment in the UK, where limited edition retail, industry-leading live performances and iconic storytelling come together with one of sport’s most celebrated weekends.
- Previous "Fuel the Magic" activations have included:
- Mickey Mouse conducting the Fountains of Bellagio at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
- a Formula 1 car installation in Tomorrowland at Shanghai Disneyland for the Chinese Grand Prix
- Minnie Mouse waving the checkered flag for the F1 ACADEMY race for the Canadian Grand Prix
- Fans across the UK will be invited to engage with Disney storytelling like never before, both at the track and across the capital – through a series of immersive experiences, industry-leading live performances and retail activations.
- Iconic Disney characters and entertainment will take over the Silverstone circuit, including special performances from The Lion King and Hercules on the West End. Of course, Mickey and Minnie will also make surprise appearances throughout the weekend.
- Retail activations will appear both in the trackside fanzone and the Paddock Club, featuring new apparel and accessories, plus a Disney x Formula 1 photobooth so race-goers can take home a personalized photo souvenir.
Beyond the Track:
- Disney will extend the excitement into London with a series of brand activations, including store and transport takeovers – including the flagship Disney Store on Oxford Street, which will transform with a dedicated takeover and new products.
- UNIQLO will activate across four London locations, stocking the Disney x Formula 1 collection, marking the first time the six-piece collection has been stocked within a UK store.
- In addition, visitors to the UNIQLO 311 Oxford Street flagship will be able to experience additional activations to capture the excitement of race festivities, beginning from the British Grand Prix race weekend.
- Across the capital, high-impact placements including bespoke black cabs, an Oxford Street presence and inclusion in the F1 Hub on Oxford Street, London will ensure the Disney x F1 campaign is unmissable, driving momentum from awareness to store.
Disney x Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2026 Collection
- And, of course, there's a new collection of merchandise, featuring seven must-have items debuting specifically for the British Grand Prix.
- Fans at the race can shop the collection at the trackside fanzone, as well as the F1 Hub on Oxford Street and fanatics.co.uk (available now).
- Also on sale, is the new Disney x F1 ACADEMY range launched for Silverstone.
- Check out some of these items for yourself below.
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