Disney Unveils Mickey Mouse Formula 1 Racing Helmets Supporting Make-A-Wish
Two custom Mickey Mouse Formula 1 helmets will support Make-A-Wish through a charity auction and a special display at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Disney, Formula 1, and Make-A-Wish have teamed up on a first-of-its-kind collaboration to help grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.
What's Happening:
- As part of the initiative, two custom racing helmets were created in partnership with Bell Racing.
- The helmets were designed by Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse, with creative direction from Bobby Kim, Global Creative Director for Disney Consumer Products.
- The special edition design features a matte black finish with high-gloss graphics, bold red and yellow accents, Mickey Mouse artwork, Formula 1 branding, and a subtle Make-A-Wish star trailing behind Mickey as he races forward.
- Each helmet is displayed in a custom presentation box with a plexiglass case and includes a certificate of authenticity signed by both Iwan and Kim.
- The first helmet was signed by Formula 1 drivers during the Silverstone race weekend, including Make-A-Wish France ambassador Pierre Gasly.
- The signed helmet will be auctioned through F1 Authentics, operated under license by Memento Exclusives, with registration opening July 7 and bidding taking place July 11-18.
- Net proceeds from the auction will benefit Make-A-Wish International, supporting wishes for children and families outside the United States.
- The second helmet will be on display at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place August 14-16, 2026 in Anaheim, where attendees can see the one-of-a-kind design in person.
Disney x Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix:
- Disney's collaboration with Formula 1 is expanding once more at this year's British Grand Prix, with character experiences and new product launches across Silverstone and London.
- The Silverstone takeover experience brings fans a first-of-its-kind moment in the UK, where limited edition retail, industry-leading live performances and iconic storytelling come together with one of sport’s most celebrated weekends.
- Fans across the UK will be invited to engage with Disney storytelling like never before, both at the track and across the capital – through a series of immersive experiences, industry-leading live performances and retail activations.
- And, of course, there's a new collection of merchandise, featuring seven must-have items debuting specifically for the British Grand Prix.
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