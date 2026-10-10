You Can Win a Chance to Attend the "Avengers: Doomsday" Premiere

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday. Many of them will buy tickets to the earliest shows to be among the first to see the film. But if you want to truly be the first, you'll need to be at the premiere, and now there's a chance that could happen.

What's Happening:

The Marvel Contest of Champions video game has announced a new contest that will see one grand prize winner receive a VIP trip to the Avengers: Doomsday premiere.

Four second prize winners will receive a trip to an Avengers: Doomsday fan screening at Disney's El Capitan Theater.

Additional prizes include new iPhones and Google Pixel phones, as well as prizes within Marvel Contest of Champions.

To enter, players simply download Marvel Contest of Champions, set up an account, and link it to a Kabam ID. From there, there is an eligibility form to be completed.

Once that's done, simply log in to the game to earn raffle tickets for the drawing.

The grand prize drawing will take place on November 2. Additional prize draws will take place on November 5 and December 10.

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