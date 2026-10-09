Photos: Disney on the Show Floor of New York Comic Con 2026

While the main focus is Marvel, there's still plenty of Disney to be found on the show floor!

New York Comic Con is taking place this weekend at the Javits Center, and of course, Disney and their partners have plenty of presence on the show floor. Let's take a look at what fun can be found.

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Marvel

Marvel has returned to the NYCC show floor with two can’t-miss booths. At Booth #2153, fans entering the main queue will journey through the world of Marvel Television’s VisionQuest, enjoy a fun look at the Williams x Marvel collaboration, receive an exclusive Marvel Comics giveaway, and wrap up the experience with a Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday photo opportunity.

Plenty of costumes from Avengers: Doomsday are on display in the booth, some of which were also found at San Diego Comic-Con.

NYCC attendees are among the first to preview the new Marvel Comics app from WEBTOON at their joint booth on the show floor (Booth #2435).

The booth’s central hub hosts daily cosplay meetups, episode watch parties, Marvel trivia, and live DJ sets, creating a destination for fans to celebrate their favorite stories, characters, and moments from across the Marvel Universe.

In April 2026, Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Marvel joined forces for the first time. Now, the story continues at NYCC, where a special liveried show car and race suits are on display.

Plus, don't forget to check out all the Marvel merch available at Booth #2453 through a partnership with Heroes & Villains.

Disney Publishing

Plenty of recent books from Disney Publishing and Penguin Random House are available to purchase at NYCC. From Percy Jackson and Gravity Falls, to a long-awaited graphic novel from the world of The Owl House.

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose's new children's book, A Princess is a Princess, was prominently featured as Rose was on hand for a signing.

The celebration of Winnie the Pooh's 100th anniversary continued on the show floor too – in addition to a coffee shop pop-up nearby the Javits Center.

Spirit Jersey

Spirit Jersey had some exclusive designs available for fans to purchase, namely inspired by various Marvel characters such as Doctor Doom and the X-Men.

A few Star Wars exclusives were also available.

Civil Regime

Civil Regime had a fun display connecting three villainous and horror-filled elements from the vast world of Disney – Alien, Marvel Zombies and Disney Villains.

An animatronic Xenomorph gave us throwbacks to the days of The Great Movie Ride at Walt Disney World.

Stare into the Magic Mirror and ask if you're the fairest one of all.

The Marvel Zombies display was appropriate, as Marvel Television revealed that three new specials are coming over the course of the next three years.

Doctor Doom also featured prominently, advertising this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

Here's a look at some of the exclusive apparel available at the Civil Regime booth.

Insight Editions

More books from the world of Disney could be found at the Insight Editions booth.

Be sure to follow along all weekend for more from New York Comic Con 2026!