Revisit "The Owl House" as New Story Hits Store Shelves as Graphic Novel
At long last, fans can now head back to The Owl House.
Fans of The Owl House can now enjoy a whole new chapter of the story in a new format.
What's Happening:
- The creator of the hit Disney Channel animated series, The Owl House, Dana Terrace, has taken to Instagram to proudly reveal that the graphic novel based on the acclaimed series is now available.
- The new graphic novel, The Long Lived King, is set after the events of the series finale, with the promise that Luz, Eda, and the gang will return.
- The story centers around King, who has never fully considered what it means to be a (spoiler alert) Titan until now. Burdened by the knowledge that he will outlive his beloved Owl House family, he’s still determined to enjoy every moment he can with them. Even if that means using one of the Collector’s devices to wipe away his sad memories.
- But when King accidentally erases Luz’s memories, he must enlist the Collector and Eda to help him recover Luz’s memories and confront their deepest fears along the way.
- The new graphic novel promises to be packed with humor, actions, and stunning black and white illustrations in a fresh, Manga-inspired style.
- Terrace posted on Instagram, thanking a number of the creators who helped bring the whole story to life. She added, "There's something very special about holding an Owl House story, physically, in my hands. Animation is my career and passion but comics will always hold my heart. I hope this can lead to more."
- Intended for older audiences, The Long Lived King arrived on September 29, and is now available at a number of book retailers, including Books-A-Million, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The graphic novel is expected to arrive on shelves on September 29, 2026.
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