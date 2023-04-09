The End of “The Owl House”

Well. If you were bracing yourself for the finale of The Owl House and whatever twists and turns it would take…you were caught completely off guard by a montage just ahead of the premiere of the show, thanking fans everywhere for watching and getting them ready for “one last flight home.”

And with that, we jump into where we left off with the second part of the three part third and final season, and consider this your official Spoiler Warning. Devotees will recall that Belos had taken over Raine’s body and was manipulating the Collector at the end of episode two. We jump right into a mysterious and familiar setting.

Just as the group was about to enter The Collector’s archive, they were pulled above (by the collector) and we fade in and out while Luz is trying to figure out what happened. We get a quick glimpse of the limbo area between worlds once again, and this time we get a much closer (like, real close, too close to be discernible) view of our friend who we caught a glimpse of at the beginning of the last episode. But this time, he knows Luz’s name, and is telling her to wake up. And when she does, she finds herself in the abandoned Emperor’s palace, seeing the empty hallways but looking down into the pits below and finding all the residents of the Boiling Isles petrified within. Amity comes in and blames her for everything, calling her the real villain “this whole time.”

We flash to Eda, who is having a similar experience, seeing all her loved ones blaming her for everything that has gone wrong. And finally, King, who is having his own featuring Bill and the Titan hunters. Regular viewers are already suspicious, knowing something is up and that is finally confirmed when Amity challenges Luz to a “Witch’s Battle.” From there, the whole attitude shifts, and we now know that something is really up…it’s a “Witch’s DUEL.”

The Collector is puppeteering Amity and their friends, and for a blip, everyone comes to and tells Luz she needs to wake up from this nightmare by turning on the light before they are quickly removed from the game that the Collector is playing. After she does, she sees Eda and King suffering too and are quickly reunited.

Of course, The Collector is doing this at the advice of Raine/Belos and sees that they are out of their little vision game and thinks that now King will be mad at him. After all, King is the Collector’s Best Friend at this point. Raine/Belos suggests that they shouldn’t try and be friends, that they instead just wipe them out. Too bad King is a Titan – news to Belos. And Titan’s are more powerful than anything. The Collector reminds Belos (and the audience) that the Titan’s heart is still beating in the palace, and Titans are more powerful than anything. Seems Belos has an idea now. He convinces the Collector to go play with Luz, King, and Eda themselves, that way they can become their friend. Now, they will be distracted while Belos enacts his new scheme. The Collector arrives with our three heroes to play his games, and gets upset when they see them as the bad guy. After King explains everything they are doing is wrong, Luz figures out that the Collector doesn’t know what death means, and what it's truly like to lose someone.

Meanwhile, Raine is fighting against Belos from inside their body, and realizes what Belos is trying to do. Finally, they separate once they get to the palace and Belos rushes towards the heart of the Titan. Raine tries to stop him as best as they can, using their bard instruments to form a protective shield around the giant heart, but alas. Belos gets in at the last moment and takes over the heart.

At this point, Luz and the others are trying to befriend the Collector, showing him that they know what it's like to be alone and outcast taking him through their stories. While up in the range where Luz learned the ice glyphs, the Collector says that the Titan must really like her. But in the distance, something is wrong. The Titan is breathing….Belos is taking over. The group rushes to do what they can, and the Collector approaches the giant head of Titan Belos, taking a page from Luz’s book to stop with kindness and forgiveness. Luz realizes he’s in great danger and as Belos tries to make his move and take out The Collector, Luz protects him but has taken a hit on her fingers that is spreading through her body. We all know what this means, as she begins to disintegrate and fade away. After a goodbye message to King and Eda, Luz becomes numerous balls of light that slowly begin to spread throughout the Boiling Isles.

The Collector thinks that he can fix her like one of his broken toys, but to no avail. Now The Collector knows what loss is, in terms of life. Eda and King push The Collector aside and let their anger take over as they take on Belos. The Collector held on to a ball of Luz’s light, but in his scrambling he let it go and we follow it up into the sky, and into a realm we’ve seen before.

In the familiar In-Between, with the portal cubes, we see the ball of light hit the water and become Luz, where she is dwelling on her goodbye statement. Just then, as she continues to sink, a Titan claw reaches down and pulls her out of the water, and he has the same face we had seen earlier.

After a bit, we learn that this is King’s Dad, the Titan, trapped here in the In-Between, but it's okay because he can look through the portals and keep an eye on his son, and those who care for him and are good to him. Like Luz. They talk for a bit, and we learn more about him. Suddenly, his chest begins to open and he claims that he thought he had more time. He quickly explains that his time is running out (okay, now I’m really mad at Belos) but he can give Luz his powers but she has to defeat Belos quickly, the powers won’t last forever. As he is sending her away, she asks for a message to bring back to King (other than “Eda The Owl Lady – Big Fan!”) and he quickly disappears, only to become a giant Titan skeleton posed heroically as he sinks into the water without a portal.

Eda, King, and The Collector are still fighting Belos when one of his monstrous hands attempts to extinguish them, only to be stopped by the return of Luz, who can’t quite perfect the line to use upon her reappearance. Everyone is overjoyed, but the fight must continue.

The Collector’s archive is starting to collapse as the Titan is being taken over by Belos, and the carcass that makes up the Boiling Isles is starting to move. The Collector knows that this is something that he can help with and rushes to save everyone inside while he still has powers, which much like all the magic on the isles, is slowly starting to fade.

Luz, King, and Eda take on a full anime-style battle with Titan Belos, eventually ending up high above The Titan and flying down into where the heart is. Eda discovers a trapped Raine, and puts their glasses back on while they are still whistling, doing what they can to stop Belos. Eda frees them, and the pair are reunited – and I can still hear fans cheering in the streets to this very moment. They now have an added member to their team and they continue to take on Belos. Using the powers bestowed upon her, she takes her staff and wedges it behind Belos’ torso that he attached to the heart with. Belos tries to intimidate her, saying that she won’t defeat him when we hear our favorite good witch line: “Eat this Sucka!” and breaks him from the heart.

With his detachment, his takeover of the titan begins to crumble, and when all is said and done, we’re left with what appears to be a perfectly intact Phillip Wittebane, thanking Luz for freeing him from the curse, a curse similar to what was bestowed upon her mentor, Eda. Luz doesn’t blink, doesn’t move. Even as rain begins to fall, revealing that this is still the Belos we know, practicing more of the master manipulation that we know from him. In a last ditch effort, he continues to call witches and all magical creatures heartless monsters, saying that they are both human, and therefore better than them.

Luz doesn’t move. The rain continues to fall and Belos continues to deteriorate, when Eda responds to Belos comments and is joined by King and Raine, kicking and crushing his remnants with their feet, and we agree with Raine – That was quite satisfying.

A voiceover featuring Luz comes in and says “and that’s how we saved the Boiling Isles” wrapping up the story as we watch the community that we’ve fallen in love with rebuild and take shape once again.

Admittedly, there have already been parallels between The Owl House and another Disney Channel series, Amphibia. The finale of The Owl House sees a passing of time after Belos is vanquished, and we see Luz in the human realm with her mother looking at a board full of pictures of her and V and their friends – showing that time has passed. Similar to the Amphibia finale, Luz is older and suggests seeing all her old friends again as though years had passed. However, Camila quickly says “it’s only been a week.” From there, we are treated to a minutes-long montage that sees the aging up of all our favorite characters and quick suggestions sharing their evolution. Even King’s powers and magic are growing. A fun note that fans have pointed out include the main cast of kids each getting a flapjack tattoo. It happens quickly, but we also learn that Luz is taking a full scholarship to a wild magic university. V sends out Owlbert to round everyone up, and we see the Noceda family bought the house nearby where the portal used to be. Now, a new portal exists, likely thanks to The Collector, since it's his voice we hear when the door opens. In the credits sequence, we see that Hunter now carves Palisman alongside Eda’s Father and the Bat Queen, Amity’s Dad and some former Coven Heads, including Raine and Darius (who we also saw take on an adopted father role for Hunter) coming up with a way to remove the Coven sigils. Amity and Luz are still together, as are Hunter and Willow, who went headfirst into Flying Derby. Amity has her own flying machine as well. Gus has a human/demon realm exchange program, and we even see Principal Bump now retired, gardening outside the school. We finally see the new university and of course, Eda is the headmaster. Together, they are all throwing Luz a birthday party, seeing as she missed the last few helping rebuild the Boiling Isles.

Finally, King says that he spoke with the Collector (they’re still friends), and that he was going to do something special for the occasion, but they only have a limited moment of time, as he is flying near for just a moment. Luz starts the count, and at just the right moment… we see all of our favorite friends we’ve come to enjoy over the last three seasons say one thing:

Byeeeee!

You can now watch the entire series of The Owl House, streaming now on Disney+.