Follow the Scent of Honey: Disney Publishing Turns a Manhattan Café Into the Hundred Acre Wood for Winnie the Pooh’s 100th Anniversary

The three-day Daily Provisions takeover serves a honey chai latte, a honey-glazed cruller, and a honey cake iced latte alongside 100th anniversary books, plush, and beauty products from more than a dozen publishers and licensees.

A year after Disney Publishing brought The Nightmare Before Christmas to Daily Provisions for New York Comic Con, the Manhattan West café is getting a much sweeter makeover. From October 9–11, the coffee shop just steps from the Javits Center is transformed into the Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate 100 years of Winnie the Pooh, with honey-inspired treats and a showcase of anniversary books and products. I stopped by a media preview ahead of opening day to get a first look.

Oversized artwork of Pooh fills the front windows alongside the 100th anniversary logo, inviting NYCC attendees to follow the scent of honey off West 33rd Street, while honeycomb accents, white lanterns, and red gingham give the inside a picnic mood

A Limited-Time Menu With a Rumbly in Its Tumbly

Daily Provisions is serving three honey-themed items for the duration of the pop-up:

Cozy Hunny Brew – Honey chai latte ($6.00)

Beez Buzz Cruller – Cruller with honey glaze and graham cracker crumb ($6.50)

Hunny Pot Chill – Honey cake iced latte ($6.50)

Disney Publishing encourages visitors to share their photos using #WTPPopUpCafe and tag @DisneyBooks on social media.

Shopping the Hundred Acre Wood

Displays throughout the café spotlight Winnie the Pooh books and products from Disney Publishing and its licensing partners, and they will remain on view for all three days. None of the items are for sale at Daily Provisions, but a “Discover More Books” sign includes a QR code that links to an Amazon catalog of the featured titles. That link only covers books, so we’ve rounded up where to find everything on display below.

The Disney Store display is led by the Winnie the Pooh Baker Plush ($34.99), a 14-inch design developed by Disney Store Japan that dresses Pooh in a twill chef hat and lace-trimmed apron as he mixes honey cake batter with a silvery bowl and whisk. Beside him are two Blooms by Disney plush flowers with bendable stems, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet ($16.99 each), along with the Winnie the Pooh and Pals Ear Headband for Adults ($38.99), which features storybook art of Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore, a floral bow, and a bee on the back. Completing the set is the Winnie the Pooh Sculpted Mug ($19.99) with printed bees on the handle.

Front and center on the Penguin Random House display is Winnie the Pooh 100 Mindful Moments ($25) from Random House Worlds, an illustrated gift book of reflections on friendship, resilience, and the art of being present. Little Golden Books is marking the anniversary with the return of a 1968 classic, Winnie the Pooh Meets Tigger ($6.99), in which Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore try to find a breakfast their finicky new friend will actually eat. Beside it is Winnie the Pooh: The Little Things in Life ($22.99), which collects Pooh’s simple yet profound observations of the natural world, from a satisfying snack to a long walk with a friend.

Just Play’s Disney Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary Plush Collector Set ($19.97, Walmart) includes 8-inch plush of Pooh, Tigger, and Eeyore, each with a commemorative “100 Years” patch on the foot. Target carries the larger Disney Signature Collection plush, including Winnie the Pooh ($12.99), Tigger ($19.99), and Eeyore ($21.99).

For toddlers, DK’s Pop-Up Peekaboo! Disney Winnie the Pooh ($14.99) hides five pop-up surprises as Pooh searches the Hundred Acre Wood for Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and Roo.

Ty’s Winnie the Pooh Beanie Babies are available individually for $6.99 each: Tigger, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore.

One of the most giftable items on display is Insight Editions’ Bookcessories: Disney: Tiny Book of Winnie the Pooh ($19.99), a miniature storybook illustrated with art from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and housed in a Pooh-shaped case with a clip for backpacks, purses, or keys.

Tucked into a picnic basket, The Crème Shop’s new Winnie the Pooh collection includes the Honey Cozy Plush Spa Headband, face and lip care, press-on nails, and more.

Insight Editions’ Winnie the Pooh: The Hundred-Acre Wood Cookbook ($29.99) is an official cookbook with family-friendly recipes inspired by every character, from honey-filled pastries to produce from Rabbit’s garden, plus fun facts from Owl and Kanga’s tips for cooking with kids. Next to it, eagle-eyed fans will spot a Polish-language storybook collection, a nod to Pooh’s worldwide reach, which is available in English from Random House as Disney’s Wonders of the Hundred-Acre Wood ($19.99), a hardcover treasury of best-loved stories.

For collectors, DK’s The Disney Winnie the Pooh Book ($35) is a fully authorized centenary history covering the original books and art, Disney’s films and series, audio recordings, memorabilia, theme park attractions, and more. Random House/Disney’s 5-Minute Winnie the Pooh Stories ($14.99) is a padded storybook with 12 tales meant to be read aloud in five minutes each.

On a nearby shelf sits Disney Store’s bright blue 13-inch Winnie the Pooh Plush ($44.99), originally released as a D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event exclusive and part of a series of characters that have taken “a brilliant blue dye bath.” He’s joined by DK’s Be More Pooh ($12.99), a pocket-sized book of quizzes and inspiring quotes that helps kids explore their feelings and strengths.

Insight Editions’ The Wisdom of Pooh: A Disney Winnie the Pooh Gratitude Journal ($19.99) pairs classic illustrations with quotes and daily prompts. In the stack below it is Fantagraphics’ Winnie the Pooh: The Hundred Acre Wood Comic Collection, Volume 1 ($29.99), which anthologizes Disney’s Winnie the Pooh comics, made around the world since 1977, in North America for the first time. Also in the stack is PI Kids’ Pooh Bear All Year Long ($10.99), a Look and Find activity book.

Blind box fans have two options from Just Play’s Happy Haul line. The Disney Winnie the Pooh Woodland Hunnys Plush Blind Box ($9.99, Target) hides one of eight 5.5-inch Pooh plush wearing animal hoodies (deer, rabbit, frog, duck, hedgehog, butterfly, fox, or sloth) inside a honey pot capsule. The Winnie the Pooh Honeycomb Homes Mystery Figure ($9.99, Amazon) contains one of seven stackable hexagonal scenes, including a rare chase, that can be combined to build a little hive. The books on this shelf include Winnie-the-Pooh: The Surprise Birthday ($15), a Disney Classic Storybook with a red-foiled cover; Disney Winnie the Pooh: A Cute and Cosy Colouring Book ($17.99), with more than 80 pages of artwork; and the interactive board book Disney Winnie the Pooh: A Perfect Picnic Lift the Flaps ($17.80).

Hyperion Avenue has a new anniversary edition of A Walk in the Wood: Meditations on Mindfulness with a Bear Named Pooh ($22) by Dr. Joseph Parent and Nancy Parent, which pairs simple stories with easy-to-follow mindfulness exercises. The stack beneath it holds several more titles for young readers:

This picnic basket gathers several of the anniversary hardcovers in one place, including Insight Editions’ Winnie the Pooh Amigurumi and More ($26.99), which features 20 crochet patterns for characters and accessories like Pooh’s Hunny Pot.

Mad Beauty’s Storybook collection celebrates the anniversary with illustrated packaging designed to look like classic hardcover books:

Floral centerpieces around the café sprout storybook-style cutouts of Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore, all of which came from Chronicle Books’ Disney Winnie the Pooh Hugs Notecards ($12.79). The set includes 12 die-cut cards in four character designs, each with folded arms that wrap around a short greeting.

The media preview included a few extras beyond the public displays. Little Words Project attendants staffed dining tables with pieces from the brand’s Winnie the Pooh collection, and press attendees could pick out a bracelet and a bonus charm. All four bracelets come with a collector’s Hunny Pot tag and sell for $30 each: the Eeyore-inspired Slow Down, the Tigger-inspired TTFN, the Pooh-inspired Oh Bother, and the Piglet-inspired Kind Heart. The collection also includes the Hunny Dreams Charm Set ($50), a trio of 14k gold-plated brass charms shaped like a bee, Pooh with a book, and a hunny pot.

The puffy Oh Bother Bag Charm ($35) features Pooh floating away on a bundle of balloons.

Guests at the preview received their own copy of Winnie the Pooh 100 Mindful Moments personalized with hand-lettered calligraphy.

It made for a sweet keepsake to take home alongside a Little Words Project bracelet and bag charm. Disney Publishing’s Winnie the Pooh 100th anniversary takeover runs through October 11th at Daily Provisions Manhattan West, 440 West 33rd Street, Suite 90, in New York City.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)