Citizen Releases "Avengers: Doomsday" Doctor Doom Watch

A watch fit for Doom, not that accursed Richards!

With the fate of the multiverse at stake. you need a dependable timepiece, which is where a new high end Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom watch comes in handy. Or would that be comes in wristy?

What's Happening:

  • Among the many new items that are becoming available for the impending December release of Avengers: Doomsday is a high end timepiece from Citizen.
  • The watch features new artwork depicting the face of Doctor Doom cloaked in a green and gray palette with gold-tone markers.

  • This timepiece is a limited-edition, with only 3,1000 pieces produced worldwide.
  • The watch features a 43mm gray ion-plated stainless-steel case with an olive leather strap.

  • Also included is a special custom box and collectible double-sided Doctor Doom coin.
  • Keep in mind, this is a notably pricey item for your average Latverian, costing $495.00.

  • You can order the Avengers Doctor Doom watch now from Citizen.

Doomsday Everywhere:

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman