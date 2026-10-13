Citizen Releases "Avengers: Doomsday" Doctor Doom Watch
A watch fit for Doom, not that accursed Richards!
With the fate of the multiverse at stake. you need a dependable timepiece, which is where a new high end Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom watch comes in handy. Or would that be comes in wristy?
What's Happening:
- Among the many new items that are becoming available for the impending December release of Avengers: Doomsday is a high end timepiece from Citizen.
- The watch features new artwork depicting the face of Doctor Doom cloaked in a green and gray palette with gold-tone markers.
- This timepiece is a limited-edition, with only 3,1000 pieces produced worldwide.
- The watch features a 43mm gray ion-plated stainless-steel case with an olive leather strap.
- Also included is a special custom box and collectible double-sided Doctor Doom coin.
- Keep in mind, this is a notably pricey item for your average Latverian, costing $495.00.
- You can order the Avengers Doctor Doom watch now from Citizen.
Doomsday Everywhere:
- As we head into the last couple of months before Doomsday is released, the marketing is very much ramping up, including a large display for the film, costumes included, this past weekend at New York Comic Con, following a similar set-up at San Diego Comic-Con.
- There is, not shockingly, a ton of new Avengers: Doomsday merch on the way, including items from Hasbro, Hot Toys, and Funko, among many others. Oh, and a special Dunkin' Donuts (Dunkin' Doomnuts?) menu!
- Tickets are now on sale for the December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday, with a chance to win a trip to the film's world premiere if you purchase on Fandango until November 9.
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