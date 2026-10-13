Citizen Releases "Avengers: Doomsday" Doctor Doom Watch

A watch fit for Doom, not that accursed Richards!

With the fate of the multiverse at stake. you need a dependable timepiece, which is where a new high end Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom watch comes in handy. Or would that be comes in wristy?

What's Happening:

Among the many new items that are becoming available for the impending December release of Avengers: Doomsday is a high end timepiece from Citizen.

The watch features new artwork depicting the face of Doctor Doom cloaked in a green and gray palette with gold-tone markers.

This timepiece is a limited-edition, with only 3,1000 pieces produced worldwide.

The watch features a 43mm gray ion-plated stainless-steel case with an olive leather strap.

Also included is a special custom box and collectible double-sided Doctor Doom coin.

Keep in mind, this is a notably pricey item for your average Latverian, costing $495.00.

You can order the Avengers Doctor Doom watch now from Citizen.

Doomsday Everywhere: