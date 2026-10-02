Hasbro Gives Doctor Doom a Green Glow-Up for Avengers: Doomsday

From a glow-in-the-dark NERF blaster to a light-up Power-Glow figure, Hasbro's Doctor Doom lineup is in stores now ahead of the film's December 18 release.

Doctor Doom's MCU debut is still a few months away, but Hasbro already has plenty of him on toy shelves. Ahead of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters December 18th, Hasbro sent Laughing Place a box of its Doctor Doom products. They cover role play, kids' action figures, and collector figures, and all of them are available now.

The lineup came in a themed box with a stained-glass lid design lit in Doom's green. That green ends up being the theme of the whole collection, since nearly every product here glows, lights up, or carries green deco.

Role Play

NERF Doctor Doom Doomglow Blaster ($24.99, ages 5+) is a wrist-mounted blaster that glows in the dark. It has green energy deco and comes with three NERF darts. You pull it back to prime it before firing. Because it's built around the hand, it also works as a costume piece for Halloween.

Doctor Doom Power Surge FX Mask ($29.99, ages 5+) is an electronic mask with power surge effects that kids activate themselves, both by button and voice, plus a pulsing green light. The mask has a flexible fit and pairs naturally with the Doomglow Blaster for a full Doom costume.

Action Figures

Power-Glow Doctor Doom Action Figure ($29.99, ages 4+) is the 9.9-inch centerpiece of the kids' lineup. When you squeeze the figure's legs, the face and chest glow green and the cape flares out. A button launches a green energy projectile.

Marvel Legends Series Doctor Doom ($27.99) is the collector option. It's a 6-inch-scale figure with film-inspired design, deco, and articulation, and it comes with two alternate fisted hands.

Titan Series Doctor Doom ($10.99, ages 4+) is a 12-inch-scale figure with a movie likeness. It joins Titan Series versions of Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, and the Human Torch in the Doomsday wave.

ActionVerse Doctor Doom ($10.99, ages 4+) is a 4.5-inch figure that comes with several detachable energy-effect accessories and a reusable storage rack to hold them. Other figures in the wave include Thor, the Thing, and Beast.

The full Doctor Doom lineup from Hasbro is hitting retailer shelves now. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18th.

Hasbro provided these products to Laughing Place free of charge.

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