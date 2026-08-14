"Avengers: Doomsday" Tickets Now on Sale on Fandango With Chance to Attend World Premiere

Marvel fans can now secure tickets through Fandango and automatically enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the film’s Los Angeles world premiere.

The wait to secure your seats for Marvel Studios’ next big-screen event is officially over. Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are now on sale through Fandango, giving Marvel fans the chance to lock in their plans for the highly anticipated film ahead of its December theatrical release.

What’s Happening:

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, bringing the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the big screen.

Fans looking to make their first viewing of the film as immersive as possible can also select Infinity Vision when purchasing tickets through Fandango.

Infinity Vision auditoriums are designed around premium theatrical presentation, with an emphasis on large screens, advanced projection technology for improved brightness and clarity, and premium audio formats intended to put audiences in the middle of the action.

For a movie as large in scale as Avengers: Doomsday, the premium presentation option gives fans another way to experience the film's action, visual effects, and massive cinematic moments.

But there is another incentive for Marvel fans to purchase their tickets early! Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to Avengers: Doomsday through Fandango between July 20 and November 9, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

That means fans who secure their tickets during the promotional period could potentially go from watching the movie in their local theater to experiencing its Hollywood premiere alongside the stars and filmmakers behind the highly anticipated Marvel Studios release.

The upcoming film is expected to be a major event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making its theatrical release one of the most anticipated movies of the year. For fans planning to see it with friends, family, or fellow Marvel enthusiasts, tickets are now available to help assemble the ultimate theater crew.

Whether you're looking for the biggest screen available, want to experience the movie with premium sound and projection, or simply want to be among the first audiences to see the next Avengers adventure, the countdown to December 18 is officially underway.

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are now available through Fandango.

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