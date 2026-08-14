McFarlane Toys Reveals D23 Exclusives Featuring Spider-Man and Marvel Rivals

The D23 lineup includes a Spider-Man line-art figure, Spider-Man #301 apparel and pin, plus Marvel Rivals clips featuring Moon Knight and Iron Man.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is almost here, and collectors will have plenty of exclusive merchandise to hunt down when McFarlane Toys takes over the show floor. The company has previewed its D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event exclusive lineup, bringing together Marvel collectibles, apparel and figures that are sure to catch the attention of fans and collectors.

What’s Happening:

McFarlane Toys will be located at booth #6767 during D23 2026, where attendees can check out the company's latest offerings and shop the convention exclusives.

Leading the lineup is the Spider-Man (Marvel Age) D23 Line-Art 1:10th Figure, which gives the iconic Marvel hero a distinctive artistic treatment inspired by comic-book line art. The collectible is designed at the 1:10 scale, making it a standout piece for Spider-Man and Marvel collectors looking to bring something unique home from D23.

Spider-Man is also taking over the apparel and pin offerings with two additional D23 exclusives inspired by Spider-Man #301. The lineup includes a Spider-Man D23 Pin (Spider-Man #301) and a Spider-Man D23 Exclusive T-Shirt (Spider-Man #301), giving fans multiple ways to commemorate the event and their love of the web-slinger.

Marvel Rivals fans will also have something to look forward to at the McFarlane Toys booth. The D23 lineup includes Marvel Rivals Clips featuring Moon Knight and Iron Man, with the two-piece set available as a D23 exclusive.

The collectibles will be offered through McFarlane Toys' EQL campaigns, which are designed to allow collectors to purchase limited-edition products through a lottery-style system rather than relying solely on traditional first-come, first-served purchasing.

For convention attendees, McFarlane Toys says geo-location will play a role in prioritizing entries. Attendees who allow geo-location when entering an EQL campaign will receive priority based on their presence at the convention.

Members of the McFarlane Collector's Club will have another advantage. Platinum Members will receive VIP Priority for all convention EQL campaigns regardless of geo-location, giving the company's highest membership tier an additional opportunity to secure the limited D23 releases.

The company is also expanding its international EQL shipping options. Collectors outside the United States can now take advantage of international shipping to Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, and Japan, making the D23 exclusives more accessible to fans around the world.

Collectors interested in additional benefits can join the McFarlane Collector's Club. A Platinum Membership includes VIP Line priority at the McFarlane Toys booth as well as placement on the VIP List for EQL campaigns. Fans can also join the Collector's Club for free to earn points that can be used toward future discounts and products.

With Spider-Man taking center stage across multiple exclusives and Marvel Rivals adding Moon Knight and Iron Man to the lineup, McFarlane Toys is bringing a strong Marvel presence to D23 this year. For collectors planning their convention shopping lists, booth #6767 will be one stop worth adding.

D23 2026 attendees will have the opportunity to visit McFarlane Toys in person, while the EQL system will provide another avenue for collectors to enter campaigns for the limited releases.

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