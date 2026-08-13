Disney Music Emporium Reveals Liquid-Filled Vinyl for "Moana" Available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The limited-edition collectible will debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and is exclusive to Disney Music Emporium.

Disney music collectors are getting an especially unique souvenir at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this year. Disney Music Emporium has announced its first-ever liquid-filled vinyl record, inspired by the upcoming live-action Moana, and the collectible will be available exclusively through Disney Music Emporium in limited quantities.

What’s Happening:

The one-of-a-kind release gives fans a new way to bring the spirit of the ocean home, giving vinyl collectors a unique liquid-filled design.

The Moana live-action liquid-filled vinyl will make its debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first fans to order the special release.

The collectible is being offered as an exclusive Disney Music Emporium release, making it a particularly notable addition for fans who collect Disney soundtrack vinyl, limited-edition records or merchandise connected to the upcoming live-action adaptation.

Liquid-filled vinyl records have become a distinctive format for music collectors, turning an album into more of a display piece while retaining the appeal of physical music. For a project inspired by Moana, the format is especially fitting, bringing an ocean-inspired visual element to the collectible.

Fans attending D23 can find the Disney Music Emporium booth in Hall B – E13, where the liquid-filled vinyl will be available for first access.

The release will be available in limited quantities, so collectors interested in adding the unique record to their collection will want to make a stop at the Disney Music booth during the event.

Disney Music Emporium is also making the purchase process a little easier for D23 attendees. Rather than having to carry the collectible around the convention floor for the rest of the day, guests who purchase the record can take advantage of free standard shipping, allowing the liquid-filled vinyl to be shipped directly to their homes.

The release arrives as anticipation continues to build for Disney's live-action Moana, bringing a new version of the beloved story to audiences while expanding the world first introduced in the 2016 animated film.

For Disney music collectors, the D23 debut makes this liquid-filled vinyl an especially intriguing piece. It isn't just another soundtrack pressing, it is the first-ever liquid-filled vinyl from Disney Music Emporium, and its limited availability adds another layer of collectibility.

Attendees heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will have the first opportunity to order the record at the Disney Music Emporium booth, with the company encouraging fans to stop by Hall B – E13 to check out the release.

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