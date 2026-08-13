Photos: Disney+ Perks Treat Truck Brings Big Crowds and Free Donuts to Downtown Disney
The limited-time truck will serve themed donuts and offer collectible Disney+ Perks patches from August 13–15.
As D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort gets underway ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney+ is getting fans excited with the arrival of the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck to Downtown Disney.
What's Happening:
- The limited-time Disney+ Perks Treat Truck has arrived at the Downtown Disney District from August 13 through August 15 (available daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), giving fans three days to track it down, grab a themed treat and collect a little piece of the D23 festivities.
- Located right by the Star Wars Trading Post, the limited-time offering immediately drew a crowd of excited fans looking to get their hands on some free goodies.
- The biggest draw has to be the selection of themed donuts inspired by fan-favorite Disney+ and Hulu titles, like Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Hulu's Paradise.
- Designed specifically for the D23 celebration, the treats give fans a fun and edible way to show some love for their favorite series while enjoying the excitement surrounding the event.
- The Disney+ Perks Treat Truck is also one of the locations where fans can collect limited-edition Disney+ Perks patches. Six different patches are being released as part of the collection, featuring fan-favorite series including Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, King of the Hill and Only Murders in the Building.
- The patches will be distributed at several locations throughout the weekend, including The Disney+ Hulu Experience Theater at the Anaheim Convention Center, select hotels and the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck. That makes the truck an especially worthwhile stop for collectors looking to complete the full set.
- Shortly before opening on its first day of operation, the truck's cast members posed for a group photo in front of it.
More from D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort:
- Lucky Disneyland visitors had the chance to see a new Sorcerer Mickey balloon coming to the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- Guests visiting Disneyland during today's special D23 Day are getting a special guidemap and mouse ears when they enter the park.
- New merchandise collections celebrating the anniversaries of Alice in Wonderland and The Hunchback of Notre Dame made their debut today.
- D23 Day itself also has a few items of exclusive merchandise, which as you might imagine, flew off the shelves!
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