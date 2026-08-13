Photos: Disney+ Perks Treat Truck Brings Big Crowds and Free Donuts to Downtown Disney

The limited-time truck will serve themed donuts and offer collectible Disney+ Perks patches from August 13–15.

As D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort gets underway ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney+ is getting fans excited with the arrival of the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck to Downtown Disney.

What's Happening:

  • The limited-time Disney+ Perks Treat Truck has arrived at the Downtown Disney District from August 13 through August 15 (available daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), giving fans three days to track it down, grab a themed treat and collect a little piece of the D23 festivities.
  • Located right by the Star Wars Trading Post, the limited-time offering immediately drew a crowd of excited fans looking to get their hands on some free goodies.

  • The biggest draw has to be the selection of themed donuts inspired by fan-favorite Disney+ and Hulu titles, like Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Hulu's Paradise.
  • Designed specifically for the D23 celebration, the treats give fans a fun and edible way to show some love for their favorite series while enjoying the excitement surrounding the event.

  • The Disney+ Perks Treat Truck is also one of the locations where fans can collect limited-edition Disney+ Perks patches. Six different patches are being released as part of the collection, featuring fan-favorite series including Abbott ElementaryGrey's AnatomyKing of the Hill and Only Murders in the Building.
  • The patches will be distributed at several locations throughout the weekend, including The Disney+ Hulu Experience Theater at the Anaheim Convention Center, select hotels and the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck. That makes the truck an especially worthwhile stop for collectors looking to complete the full set.

  • Shortly before opening on its first day of operation, the truck's cast members posed for a group photo in front of it.

More from D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort:

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