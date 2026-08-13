New Sorcerer Mickey Balloon to Debut at 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After Disneyland Preview

Following a surprise preview at the Disneyland Resort, the new Sorcerer Mickey balloon will take flight for the first time at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Mickey Mouse will be getting a new look at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a new Sorcerer Mickey balloon takes to the skies above New York City.

What's Happening:

  • Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey will make his debut as a brand-new giant character balloon, soaring above New York City during the Parade's historic centennial march this Thanksgiving.
  • Lucky fans at the Disneyland Resort were treated to a special preview of the new balloon at the Downtown Disney District, as part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort.

  • Mickey has been a part of the parade for nearly 100 years, becoming the first Disney character balloon to take flight way back in 1934.

  • Macy's is also launching an exclusive Disney capsule collection featuring fashion, accessories, and collectible keepsakes inspired by the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey balloon and 100 years of Parade magic.
  • Available beginning August 13, the collection includes items from brands such as Citizen, Crocs, Hallmark, Loungefly, Super Smalls, Swarovski, and more.

  • More products will be released later this fall as part of a broader parade assortment of merchandise.
  • In fact, the full collection will feature more than 100 items inspired by the wonder of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters that have appeared in the iconic holiday tradition over the years.
  • A small display advertising the upcomign collection was featured alongside the balloon in Downtown Disney.

  • A special patch featuring the Sorcerer Mickey balloon was handed out to those in attendance this morning.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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