New Sorcerer Mickey Balloon to Debut at 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade After Disneyland Preview
Following a surprise preview at the Disneyland Resort, the new Sorcerer Mickey balloon will take flight for the first time at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Mickey Mouse will be getting a new look at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a new Sorcerer Mickey balloon takes to the skies above New York City.
What's Happening:
- Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey will make his debut as a brand-new giant character balloon, soaring above New York City during the Parade's historic centennial march this Thanksgiving.
- Lucky fans at the Disneyland Resort were treated to a special preview of the new balloon at the Downtown Disney District, as part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort.
- Mickey has been a part of the parade for nearly 100 years, becoming the first Disney character balloon to take flight way back in 1934.
- Macy's is also launching an exclusive Disney capsule collection featuring fashion, accessories, and collectible keepsakes inspired by the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey balloon and 100 years of Parade magic.
- Available beginning August 13, the collection includes items from brands such as Citizen, Crocs, Hallmark, Loungefly, Super Smalls, Swarovski, and more.
- More products will be released later this fall as part of a broader parade assortment of merchandise.
- In fact, the full collection will feature more than 100 items inspired by the wonder of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and beloved Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters that have appeared in the iconic holiday tradition over the years.
- A small display advertising the upcomign collection was featured alongside the balloon in Downtown Disney.
- A special patch featuring the Sorcerer Mickey balloon was handed out to those in attendance this morning.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A sweet D23 stop is coming to Downtown Disney! The Disney+ Perks Treat Truck will serve themed donuts and offer collectible Disney+ Perks patches from August 13-15.
- Disney+ and Hulu are bringing D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to fans in Anaheim and at home with select panels set to be streamed.
- A Soarin' Across America vinyl release is coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Check out all of the delicious treats coming to the Disneyland Resort as Halloween Time returns in just 10 days.
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