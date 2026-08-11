Soarin’ Across America Score Coming to Collectible Vinyl at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Music Emporium will debut a clear 7-inch vinyl featuring the attraction version and an all-new Chamber Orchestra Version.

Ready to take flight across America straight from your record player? Disney Music Emporium is giving fans a new way to relive the soaring experience of Soarin’ Across America with an exclusive collectible vinyl release coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Announced through Disney Music Emporium’s Instagram, the new clear 7-inch vinyl will feature music from the beloved Disney Parks attraction, including both the Attraction Version of the score and an all-new Chamber Orchestra Version.

The collectible is set to make its debut at D23 2026, giving attendees the opportunity to be among the first fans to order the new release. It offers Disney Parks music collectors a chance to bring home a piece of the attraction experience in a format designed to be displayed and enjoyed long after the convention ends.

The Soarin’ Across America experience is known for its sweeping aerial journey across the United States, accompanied by an equally memorable musical score. The new vinyl release puts that music front and center, allowing fans to experience the soundtrack outside of the attraction itself.

The clear 7-inch record will include two versions of the score. The first is the Attraction Version, giving fans the music associated with the theme park experience they know and love. The second is an all-new Chamber Orchestra Version, offering a fresh interpretation of the music and giving collectors another reason to add the release to their shelves.

The special vinyl will be available to order first at the Disney Music Booth in Hall B – E13 during D23 2026. The release joins the growing selection of Disney Parks and Disney music collectibles that fans will be able to discover throughout the event.

Disney Music Emporium will offer free standard shipping for the vinyl, meaning fans can place their orders at the convention and have the collectible shipped directly to their homes. That means not worrying about protecting the record while walking around the event, finding room for it in a suitcase, or trying to keep it safe during the trip home.

Whether you're a longtime Soarin’ fan, a Disney Parks music collector, or simply looking for a unique D23 keepsake, this new release offers another way to relive the feeling of taking flight.

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