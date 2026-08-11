Photos / Video: D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing Brings Disney-Themed Bingo to Anaheim

This was part of the weeklong buildup to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026.
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This evening I drove down to Anaheim to check out D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing, which is about a 15-minute drive from the Disneyland Resort, depending on traffic. Below you can see my photos and a few short videos from the occasion, which is part of the weeklong buildup to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 (taking place this coming weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center).

I arrived at Bottle Logic Brewing a little after 5:00 and found a D23 tent and promotional table set up outside the location, with a display of merchandise and apparel related to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club and D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. A few D23 cast members were available at the table to provide information and answer any questions about the club and/or the event. In the following three vertical social media videos, you can see what the atmosphere was like at Bottle Logic Brewing during D23 Night.

There was also a food truck set up outside of Bottle Logic Brewing, and at the D23 tent I was given a sheet of three fun stickers featuring Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.

The main feature of the event inside Bottle Logic Brewing was an evening-long game of Bingo with an assortment of Disney-themed prizes. I also enjoyed seeing the Disneyland-inspired chalk drawing on the menu, though I was surprised that there weren't more Disney-themed drinks available. There was, however, an additional D23 banner featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

There wasn't a whole lot else going on for this D23 Night, but don't forget there's also another D23 Night coming to the Anaheim Packing District tomorrow evening-- Tuesday, August 11. And Bottle Logic Brewing seems nice a nice place to hang out, even when they don't have special Disney-related events happening.

More news about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino