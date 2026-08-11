Photos / Video: D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing Brings Disney-Themed Bingo to Anaheim

This evening I drove down to Anaheim to check out D23 Night at Bottle Logic Brewing, which is about a 15-minute drive from the Disneyland Resort, depending on traffic. Below you can see my photos and a few short videos from the occasion, which is part of the weeklong buildup to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 (taking place this coming weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center).

I arrived at Bottle Logic Brewing a little after 5:00 and found a D23 tent and promotional table set up outside the location, with a display of merchandise and apparel related to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club and D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. A few D23 cast members were available at the table to provide information and answer any questions about the club and/or the event. In the following three vertical social media videos, you can see what the atmosphere was like at Bottle Logic Brewing during D23 Night.

There was also a food truck set up outside of Bottle Logic Brewing, and at the D23 tent I was given a sheet of three fun stickers featuring Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.

The main feature of the event inside Bottle Logic Brewing was an evening-long game of Bingo with an assortment of Disney-themed prizes. I also enjoyed seeing the Disneyland-inspired chalk drawing on the menu, though I was surprised that there weren't more Disney-themed drinks available. There was, however, an additional D23 banner featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

There wasn't a whole lot else going on for this D23 Night, but don't forget there's also another D23 Night coming to the Anaheim Packing District tomorrow evening-- Tuesday, August 11. And Bottle Logic Brewing seems nice a nice place to hang out, even when they don't have special Disney-related events happening.

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