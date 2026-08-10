Disney+ Perks Treat Truck Coming to Downtown Disney During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The limited-time truck will serve themed donuts and offer collectible Disney+ Perks patches from August 13 through August 15.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is bringing plenty of excitement to Anaheim, but fans won't have to step inside the convention center to get in on the fun. During D23 weekend, the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck is rolling into Downtown Disney District with a sweet way to celebrate some of the most popular Disney+ and Hulu titles.

What’s Happening:

The limited-time Disney+ Perks Treat Truck will make its stop at the Downtown Disney District from August 13 through August 15, giving fans three days to track it down, grab a themed treat and collect a little piece of the D23 festivities.

The truck will be located near the Lululemon store and the Disneyland security checkpoint, just past the Disneyland Monorail station. It will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., making it an easy stop for fans spending the day around the Disneyland Resort or heading to and from D23 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The biggest draw will be the selection of themed donuts inspired by fan-favorite Disney+ and Hulu titles. Designed specifically for the D23 celebration, the treats give fans a fun and edible way to show some love for their favorite series while enjoying the excitement surrounding the event.

The donuts aren't the only reason to make a stop. The Disney+ Perks Treat Truck will also serve as one of the locations where fans can collect limited-edition Disney+ Perks patches. Six different patches are being released as part of the collection, featuring fan-favorite series including Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, King of the Hill and Only Murders in the Building.

The patches will be distributed at several locations throughout the weekend, including The Disney+ Hulu Experience Theater at the Anaheim Convention Center, select hotels and the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck. That makes the truck an especially worthwhile stop for collectors looking to complete the full set.

For D23 attendees staying near the Disneyland Resort, the truck also provides an opportunity to take a break from the convention floor while still participating in the weekend's Disney+ festivities. Guests visiting Downtown Disney can stop by even if they aren't attending the convention itself, making the activation accessible to a wider group of Disney fans.

With themed treats, limited-edition collectibles and a location just steps from Disneyland, the Disney+ Perks Treat Truck is poised to be a popular stop during D23 weekend. Whether you're visiting specifically for the patches, looking to try one of the special donuts, or simply want to see the activation for yourself, you'll want to plan your visit between August 13 and August 15.

The Disney+ Perks Treat Truck will be available at Downtown Disney District near the Lululemon store and Disneyland security checkpoint from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, while supplies last.

More D23 News: