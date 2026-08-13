Disney Studio Store Hollywood Releases Exclusive Vinyl Disney Song Collection at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event
Songs from everything from "The Little Mermaid" to "Encanto," "Mufasa: The Lion King" and "Enchanted" are included.
Even with D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event just a day away, there are still some reveals coming in about what will be found there, including a special new vinyl record of Disney movie hits from Disney Studio Store Hollywood.
What's Happening:
- The 14-track album was revealed on Instagram by the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, which is connected to Disney's El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.
- The cover depicts exclusive art of Sorcerer Mickey, while the album itself is pressed on clear vinyl.
- Says the caption, "I know you weren’t expecting this one! We’ve got our very own collectible vinyl record of the greatest Disney hits with EXCLUSIVE art featuring Sorcerer Mickey! Get it at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event."
- While there are also classic songs from films like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, there are a number of tracks pulled from Disney's much more recent past on the album, including movies such as Frozen 2, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King and the live-action Lilo & Stitch.
- The full album track list is:
- "He Lei Pāpahi No Lilo a me Stitch" (Lilo & Stitch 2025)
- "Try Everything" (Zootopia)
- "I Always Wanted a Brother" (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- "Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid)
- "When We're Human" (The Princess and the Frog)
- "Be Our Guest" (Beauty and the Beast)
- "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)
- "We're Back" (Moana 2)
- "Un Poco Loco" (Coco)
- "For the First Time in Forever" (Frozen)
- "Hakuna Matata" (The Lion King)
- "Happy Working Song" (Enchanted)
- "Surface Pressure" (Encanto)
- "I See the Light" (Tangled)
- D23: The Ultimate Fan Event runs from Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16. Be sure to keep checking back to Laughing Place for all the big news from the event!
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