Disney Studio Store Hollywood Releases Exclusive Vinyl Disney Song Collection at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event

Instagram by the Disney Studio Store Hollywood, which is connected to Disney's El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

"I know you weren’t expecting this one! We’ve got our very own collectible vinyl record of the greatest Disney hits with EXCLUSIVE art featuring Sorcerer Mickey! Get it at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event."

While there are also classic songs from films like

and Beauty and the Beast, there are a number of tracks pulled from Disney's much more recent past on the album, including movies such as

,

,

and the live-action Lilo & Stitch.