New "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Templates Swing Onto Canva

The new collection features customizable invitations, phone wallpapers, habit trackers, workout plans, social posts, and more!

Spider-Man fans can now bring a little more web-slinging style to their everyday designs. Marvel Studios and Canva have teamed up for a new collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day templates, giving fans dozens of customizable designs inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

What’s Happening:

The new template collection is designed to let fans put their own spin on Spider-Man-inspired creations, whether they're planning a birthday celebration, updating their phone wallpaper, organizing their week or creating content for social media.

Available through Canva, the Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day collection includes a wide variety of ready-made templates that can be personalized using Canva's design tools. Fans can choose from designs intended for both digital and print projects, making the collection useful well beyond social media posts.

Among the available designs is a customizable Spider-Man Habit Tracker, allowing fans to add some superhero energy to their daily routines. There's also a Spider-Man phone wallpaper for fans who want to carry the character with them wherever they go.

Those planning a celebration can also create Spider-Man birthday invitations, while fans looking to stay active can use a weekly workout plan template featuring the web-slinger.

The collection extends beyond those options, with 150+ templates available for fans to customize and make their own. The designs can be adapted for different occasions, projects, and personal styles using Canva's drag-and-drop interface and customization tools.

The collaboration arrives as excitement continues building around Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The new templates give fans a way to celebrate the next chapter of Spider-Man's cinematic story before heading to theaters.

Canva describes itself as an online visual communications platform focused on making design accessible to everyone. Its library includes customizable digital and print templates, allowing users to create everything from invitations and social media graphics to apparel designs and other projects without needing extensive graphic design experience.

For Spider-Man fans, that means the new collection can serve as an easy starting point for creating personalized Marvel-inspired designs.

There's also an opportunity for new Canva users to try Canva Pro at no cost through a special promotional offer. Fans can use the code “CANVASPIDERMAN” to receive a three-month Canva Pro trial.

There is a limit to the promotion, however. The offer is available to the first 3,000 new users, with one redemption permitted per user. The promotion must be redeemed by October 31, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT.

Fans interested in taking advantage of the offer can enter the promotional code through Canva's redemption page and explore the new Spider-Man templates.

Whether you're creating a birthday invitation, designing a new phone background, planning your workouts or simply looking for a new way to bring Spider-Man into your digital life, the collection offers plenty of opportunities to customize the experience.

With dozens of templates to choose from, Spider-Man fans can now activate their own design sense and get ready to swing into action with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

More Marvel News: