Here are All the "Avengers: Doomsday" Toys Your Kids Will Want This Holiday Season

Avengers: Doomsday comes out in December, and so if the movie itself wasn't going to do plenty to make your kids want new toys, the fact that the film is coming out during the major gift-giving season of the year will take you the rest of the way. Here's a look at just a few of the toys your kids will be asking for this holiday/Avengers: Doomsday season.

What's Happening:

Between action figures, role-play toys, and other fun stuff, there's plenty for kids to enjoy when it comes to Avengers: Doomsday.

Some of these products are available now, while others will be available in the coming weeks.

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Captain America Battle-React Shield - $29.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Doomtech Action Set - $24.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Marvel's The Thing Clobberin' FX Fists - $29.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Thor Rumble Strike Hammer - $24.99

Bandai | S.H.Figuarts Captain America (Avengers: Doomsday) - $150

Bandai | S.H.Figuarts Doctor Doom (Avengers: Doomsday) - $100

Bandai | S.H.Figuarts Thor (Avengers: Doomsday) - $90

Hasbro | Marvel Actionverse Duo of Doom 2-Pack - $21.99

Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Invisible Woman & Human Torch, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday - $55.99

Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Marvel's The Thing, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday - $27.99

Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Magneto - $27.99

Hasbro | Marvel Legends Series Mister Fantastic & Marvel's H.E.R.B.I.E, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday - $39.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Actionverse Action Figure 3-Pack - $27.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Actionverse Doctor Doom - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Actionverse Marvel's The Beast - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Actionverse Marvel's The Thing - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Actionverse Thor - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Action FX Figure - $16.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Titan Series Captain America - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Titan Series Doctor Doom - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Titan Series, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Human Torch - $34.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Titan Series Human Torch - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Titan Series Thor - $10.99

Hasbro | Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday Titan Series Thor, Doctor Doom, Marvel's The Thing - $27.99

Hasbro | Power Glow Doctor Doom - $29.99

Mattel | Hot Wheels® Superstar Speeders™ Avengers: Doomsday Loop Challenge Trackset - $29.99

The LEGO Group | LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Heroes & Villain (40880) - $39.99

The LEGO Group | LEGO® Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet (76347) - $59.99

Mattel | Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Feature Plush - $24.99