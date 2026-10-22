VisionQuest Vol. 1 Soundtrack Now Available Featuring 23 Tracks by Mick Giacchino

The first of two soundtrack albums from Marvel Television’s Disney+ series includes 23 tracks of original music, with Vol. 2 arriving November 12.

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest is giving fans a new way to experience the series with the release of its first original soundtrack album. VisionQuest – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1–4) Original Soundtrack, featuring music by Emmy Award-winning composer Mick Giacchino, is available today on major digital music platforms.

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Released by Hollywood Records, the album features 23 tracks of original score composed for the Marvel Television series, which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. The first of two soundtrack volumes, Vol. 1 covers Episodes 1–4, while VisionQuest – Vol. 2 (Episodes 5–8) is scheduled for release on November 12.

Giacchino described scoring the series as an opportunity to explore a wide range of sounds and emotions, balancing the technological nature of Vision with the character’s humanity.

“Scoring a series as unique as ‘VisionQuest’ was an absolute honor,” Giacchino said. “Its tonal range, from the wonder of a quantum computer’s inner workings to the grief of losing a family, gave me the opportunity to play in many different sandboxes.”

Giacchino explained that he combined live orchestra, synthesizers, and electronically processed organic recordings to create a hybrid sound that reflects Vision’s synthetic and human sides.

“My hope is that through this score, audiences will discover Vision alongside the story, uncovering the humanity within the machine,” he added.

The complete track list for VisionQuest – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1–4) Original Soundtrack is below:

Me, Myself and AI Estate of Mind Filmed in PanaVision Quibbler on the Roof I Am Alone Beat Around the Ambush Con!!!!! I Am the Emergency The Last of Bus A Consequence of You Destabilizing Mildly Fatal Thermals Through the Roof Afraid of the Water My Oath Is My Creed Shutdown Sequence Ghost in the Machine Forgive Me for I Have Synthed VisionTest Survivor Gallivanting Give Me the Wheel VisionQuest Main on Ends

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