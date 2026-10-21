New Single "Encore" From Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition Now Streaming

The game is set to release in early November.

“Encore,” a new single from the video game Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, is out now on streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The hit 2021 video game Guardians of the Galaxy is heading to Nintendo Switch 2, and fans can listen to a brand new track from the re-release.

Known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, the game’s fictional Star-Lord Band has a new track on their setlist, aptly named “Encore.”

Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault returned to the Star-Lord Band to perform this new song.

Szczepkowski shared "When we first created the Star-Lord Band for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, we never imagined how much players would connect with this fictional group. Writing “Encore” was a chance to come back out and take one more bow, deliver one more epic song . The idea for the title “Encore” came from that. The song is our way of celebrating that passion and revisiting a universe that continues to resonate with fans around the world. It's a love letter to 1980s hard rock, to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and to everyone who kept asking for one more song."

Boudreault continued, saying ““Encore” captures the spirit of everything we loved about creating music for the Star-Lord Band: big riffs, infectious energy, anthem chorus, and a sense of fun that doesn't take itself too seriously. Returning to this world years later felt both nostalgic and fresh and exciting, and we hope fans enjoy cranking the volume up one more time."

Check it out now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms.

Encore Edition is exclusive to Switch 2 and is set to release on November 5th, 2026.

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