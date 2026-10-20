"Marvel Rivals" Recreates "Avengers: Endgame" Finale for New Game Mode – Watch the Trailer Now

All corners of Marvel Entertainment are on the path to Doomsday, and that includes the Marvel Rivals video game. It has announced a brand new game mode that will take players back to the events of Avengers: Endgame in a massive battle against Thanos on its ongoing Path to Doomsday.

What's Happening:

Marvel Rivals has released a brand new trailer for an upcoming PvE mode called Path to Doomsday - Avengers: Endgame.

The game mode will see up to 50 heroes battling Thanos and his army in the ruins of Avengers headquarters. In this case, Thanos is absolutely massive compared to the other characters on screen, which is fitting considering it will likely take a lot to bring him down.

The trailer basically recreates the portal sequence of the film in-game. Check it out.

The Avengers: Endgame mode follows on the release of the PvP mode, Path to Doomsday - Avengers: Infinity War.

Path to Doomsday - Avengers: Endgame will be released for Marvel Rivals on October 24.

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