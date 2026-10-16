"Marvel's Wolverine" Takes a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Game's Motion Capture

Marvel's Wolverine has been available for a month now, which has given players plenty of time to immerse themselves in this gritty reinvention of the Wolverine character. While the game itself is pretty serious, it turns out that making it looks more than a little ridiculous.

What's Happening:

A new video from Marvel Entertainment reveals the motion capture sessions that actor Liam McIntyre went through during production on Marvel's Wolverine.

While most people are familiar with the motion capture "pajamas" and face-hugging cameras that actors need to wear when recording motion capture performances, the video shows off a few interesting details that some might miss.

While the benefit of motion capture is the ability to recreate lifelike movement, there are some things that the technology gets in the way of.

McIntyre mentions that kissing can't be done because the cameras recording an actor's face get in the way.

Likewise, when Logan is drinking on screen, McIntyre had to try to mimic the motions involved in taking a drink, but with his hand nowhere near his mouth.

Of course, all that pales in comparison to the motorcycle riding sequence, which, obviously, didn't involve an actual motorcycle.

It has to be said, Liam McIntyre and the rest of the Wolverine cast should be commended, as the acting required to make these scenes work is all the more impressive considering how little they all had to work with.

Check out the full video below:

And be sure to check out our Wolverine review.

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