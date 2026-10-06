"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Full Video Game Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Play the music in your car as you head out to buy the game.

With the new Lucasfilm Games video game Star Wars: Galactic Racer available as of today from developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode, a full soundtrack from the game by composer Gordy Haab has also become available to stream. You can listen to it below.

What's happening:

The full soundtrack for the new video game Star Wars: Galactic Racer has been released to streaming services. The Spotify playlist for the soundtrack is embedded below for your listening enjoyment.

The music was written by composer Gordy Haab, who previously contributed the scores for the video games Star Wars: Zero Company, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Star Wars: Jedi - Survivor for Lucasfilm Games.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is available as of today-- Wednesday, October 6-- for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

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