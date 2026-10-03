New Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro unveils new Black Series and Vintage Collection figures featuring Queen Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, IG-88, C-3PO, R2-D2 and more.

A new wave of STAR WARS collectibles is on the way, bringing fan-favorite heroes, villains, droids and characters from across the galaxy to Hasbro’s popular action figure lines.

What’s Happening:

During the latest Hasbro Pulse Fanstream, Hasbro unveiled an assortment of upcoming products for both the STAR WARS: The Black Series 6-inch collection and STAR WARS: The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch lineup. The reveals span multiple eras of the franchise, from The Phantom Menace and A New Hope to The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Rebels.

The Black Series lineup will expand with Queen Amidala, Anakin Skywalker (Padawan), Galactic Marine, Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot), IG-88, Tessek and a new Stormtrooper figure. Meanwhile, The Vintage Collection will add C-3PO, R2-D2 and a Lothal Rebels 3-pack featuring Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus.

The new Black Series Queen Amidala figure is inspired by Padmé Amidala’s appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The 6-inch-scale figure features multiple points of articulation, film-inspired sculpting and photorealistic deco, along with a soft-goods robe.

Also joining the Black Series collection is Anakin Skywalker as he appeared in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The Padawan figure includes multiple articulation points, a blue Lightsaber, Lightsaber swing FX and an alternate Force hand, allowing collectors to recreate scenes from the film.

Fans can also add the Galactic Marine from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The clone trooper figure features distinctive armor inspired by the film and comes with a blaster and backpack accessories.

Luke Skywalker is returning to the collection in his X-Wing pilot outfit from Star Wars: A New Hope. The figure includes a removable pilot helmet, blaster and blue Lightsaber, giving fans several display options for the Rebel hero.

The bounty hunter IG-88 is also getting a new Black Series figure inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The figure includes two blaster accessories, a vibro-ax, and a removable holster.

Tessek, the Squid Head character seen in Jabba the Hutt’s court in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, is also joining the lineup. The figure features multiple articulation points and includes a blaster accessory.

A new Black Series Stormtrooper will round out the upcoming 6-inch releases. Inspired by the classic Imperial armor from Star Wars: A New Hope, the figure can be adjusted at the torso to change its height within the 6-inch scale and comes with a blaster accessory. The figure will also be presented in a collectible anniversary blister package featuring special character artwork. Pre-order details for the Stormtrooper are still to come.

The Vintage Collection is also getting several classic characters. A new Lothal Rebels 3-pack brings together three members of the Ghost crew: Sabine Wren (Spectre-5), Ezra Bridger (Spectre-6) and Kanan Jarrus in his Stormtrooper disguise. The 3.75-inch figures include character-specific accessories and are presented in packaging inspired by the original Kenner toy line, including three blister cards with unique Vintage Collection numbers.

C-3PO is also joining the Vintage Collection in his A New Hope appearance. The 3.75-inch figure features multiple articulation points, detailed deco and classic Kenner-inspired packaging with a unique VC number.

R2-D2 rounds out the Vintage Collection reveals. Based on his appearance in A New Hope, the 3.75-inch figure features multiple articulation points, detailed deco and a swappable restraining bolt panel. Like C-3PO, the figure comes in packaging inspired by the original vintage toy line.

Several of the newly revealed figures will be available for pre-order October 15 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers, with releases planned for Spring 2027. The Lothal Rebels 3-pack will open for pre-orders earlier, on October 7 at 1 p.m. ET, through Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, Target and other participating retailers. Pre-order information for the Stormtrooper, C-3PO and R2-D2 will be announced at a later date.

With characters spanning the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, and Star Wars Rebels, the latest Hasbro Fanstream gives collectors plenty of new additions to look forward to as these figures make their way to shelves in 2027.

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