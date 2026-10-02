Photos: New Star Tours Specific Merchandise Arrives at Popular Walt Disney World Attraction

Perfect for those who have the Star Tours sound as their ringtone!

Guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World will find some attraction specific merchandise celebrating the original Star Wars attraction at the park, Star Tours. Of course, as with a lot of attraction specific merchandise, this collection of items was found at the exit of Star Tours itself in the Tatooine Traders merchandise location.

Of course, there's going to be a pin. This one features the attraction's logo, as well as some of the key characters from the attraction like R2-D2, C-3P0, and Aly San San from the attraction's pre-show. The pin can be picked for $14.99 plus tax.

Fans will also be sure to love a new t-shirt, not just because it has the logo of the attraction and some characters on the front - but because of the detail on the back. Similar to what guests will find in the attraction's queue - you can see the flight boards for the Star Tours flights, complete with destinations and schedule all in Aurebesh. This T-shirt can be added to your wardrobe for $36.99 plus tax.

Another shirt option, a more fashionable shirt featuring the Star Tours attraction logo on the front, with "Walt Disney World" and "The Adventures Continue" on the backside. A nod to the Starspeeder 1000 is also featured on the bottom hem of the shirt. This one can be brought home for $42.99 plus tax.

And finally, a new cap also features R2 and C-3P0 with the Star Tours logo and color scheme that harken back to the original iteration of the attraction with various shades of blue against the white, though the logo still says "The Adventures Continue." This hat can be purchased for $32.99 plus tax.

While we expect similar items to appear at Disneyland where the attraction also exists, they are only available at the parks and cannot be found on DisneyStore.com as of press time like other parks-related items can sometimes be located.

To plan your visit to Walt Disney World to take your out-of-this-world journey aboard Star Tours, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.