Disney and Lucasfilm Publishing Celebrate Storytelling With Star Wars Reads

Ahmed Best will serve as the first Star Wars Reads ambassador during the monthlong celebration running throughout October.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, stories inspired generations of readers to dream bigger. Now, Disney and Lucasfilm Publishing are celebrating that legacy throughout October with the return of Star Wars Reads, a month-long initiative dedicated to the power of reading and storytelling.

What’s Happening:

Running October 1 through 31, 2026, Star Wars Reads will invite readers of all ages to explore the galaxy through books while recognizing the educators and librarians who help foster a lifelong love of reading. This year’s celebration will also focus on expanding access to books and educational resources in under-resourced communities across the United States.

“For nearly 50 years, Star Wars stories have connected generations of readers through unforgettable characters, grand adventures, and incredible formats,” said Michael Siglain, creative director, Lucasfilm Publishing. “Star Wars Reads is an opportunity to celebrate that legacy, and the power of reading, and welcome readers of all ages into a galaxy far, far away.”

As part of the initiative, Disney Publishing is partnering with children’s literacy nonprofit First Book to provide resources for educators. The partnership will give 500 eligible educators a $100 gift certificate to purchase books through the First Book Marketplace, along with a free Star Wars Reads Educator Toolkit. Disney Publishing licensee Penguin Random House Children’s Books will also donate books to First Book to help increase access to Star Wars titles.

The educator resources are part of Disney’s longstanding relationship with First Book. According to Disney, the company has supported the organization for more than 25 years, providing millions of books to help expand access to educational resources through the First Book Network, which includes more than 600,000 educators serving children in low-income communities.

The Star Wars Reads Educator Toolkit will be available for free to educators, while the first 500 eligible educators who are registered members of the First Book Network will receive both the toolkit and a $100 book gift certificate. Membership in the First Book Network is free.

Students will also have an opportunity to participate through a nationwide classroom reading challenge hosted by Epic Books for Kids. Participating classrooms will be encouraged to read Star Wars titles on the platform, with performance based on average in-class reading time to account for differences in class size. Educators will also have access to Star Wars-themed classroom resources and printables, with opportunities to earn special prizes and experiences.

Epic will additionally showcase exclusive Star Wars content, including Star Wars: A Luke & Leia Adventure, a new three-part Read-To-Me story. Students can read the first two parts in the classroom before continuing the adventure at home with the third installment.

For the first time, actor Ahmed Best will serve as the official Star Wars Reads campaign ambassador. Best, known to Star Wars fans for his roles as Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq, will participate in activities with students and readers throughout the month, including visits to schools in the Greater New York area.

Best will also take part in New York Comic-Con on October 9, joining select Star Wars talent for the “Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away...” panel and signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Later that evening, Best will appear at Forbidden Planet NYC for a public autograph signing alongside Star Wars authors Charles Soule, Will Sliney, Ethan Sacks, Delilah S. Dawson, Kiersten White, Chris Kempshall and Kristin Baver. The signing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

For Best, the celebration brings together two longtime passions: Star Wars and reading.

“I was a kid in a dark theater the first time I saw STAR WARS blast across the screen,” Ahmed said. “From that moment on, I chased the galaxy anywhere I could find it.”

Best recalled reading comics, novels, and short stories and even looking for Star Wars stories in unexpected places, describing reading as the path that eventually led him to becoming part of the franchise himself.

“I'm honored to be named the first ambassador for Star Wars Reads,” Best said. “It's a chance to share my two great loves, Star Wars and reading, and to show the next generation of dreamers that the road to a galaxy far, far away starts on the page.”

Throughout October, Star Wars Reads will offer opportunities for young readers, educators, families and lifelong fans to discover stories from across the galaxy while highlighting the role books can play in inspiring creativity and imagination.

A full list of books and comics to explore during Star Wars Reads is available through the official Star Wars website.



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