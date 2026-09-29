Two New Star Wars LEGO Sets Coming to Disney Store, and One of Them is Free

There are so many great Star Wars LEGO sets out there you'd think everything had been done already, and yet a pair of brand-new LEGO sets are getting ready to hit the Disney Store, and they're sets that any collector won't want to miss. And one of them is free.

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What's Happening:

DisneyStore.com has announced that a new LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer will be made available for purchase beginning October 4.

The replica of Darth Vader's flagship from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will contain over 6,000 pieces and measure 53.5 inches long, making it the longest Star Wars LEGO set ever created.

The set will include a stand and info plaque for display, assuming you have a place to display a nearly five-foot-long LEGO set.

It will also include seven minifigs.

There's an additional new Star Wars LEGO set hitting the Disney Store, but there's a catch attached to this one because it's free.

The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber will also be available on DisneyStore.com on October 4, but as a free gift with purchase for spending $130 or more.

While the purchase of the new Star Destroyer set obviously qualifies for the gift, no purchase of LEGO is required, so any Disney Store purchase of $130 or more can receive the lightsaber.

The lightsaber set is 170 pieces and measures nine inches long.

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