Darth Jar Jar Brings Chaos to "Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes"
The dark side version of the beloved Gungan joins the game as a powerful new character inspired by "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy."
A familiar Star Wars character is embracing his dark side, as Darth Jar Jar has officially joined the roster of playable characters in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.
What's Happening:
- Inspired by his appearance in the Disney+ animated special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, this sinister version of Jar Jar Binks brings a chaotic new approach to combat in the popular mobile game.
- Unlike the clumsy Gungan fans know from the prequel trilogy, Darth Jar Jar is a powerful Dark Side strategist who specializes in confusing opponents and disrupting enemy teams.
- His unique fighting style relies on misdirection and unpredictable combat sequences, allowing players to throw their enemies off balance and gain an advantage in battle.
- Players can add Darth Jar Jar to their squads as a Journey Guide Event unit, introducing another powerful character to their collection of Star Wars heroes and villains.
- The character's arrival also coincides with the game's latest season, Era of Myths & Legends, giving players another opportunity to expand their rosters and explore new strategies.
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is available to play on iOS and Android devices.
More Star Wars News:
- The soundtrack to Star Wars: Galactic Racer by composer Gordy Haab is now available to stream.
- Speaking of Galactic Racer, you can feel what it's like to experience podracing for yourself in the game's launch trailer.
- Savi's Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has unveiled a new updated hilt theme, in addition to advanced light and sound effects.
- The next entry into the Skywalker Saga will be helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts.