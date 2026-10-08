Darth Jar Jar Brings Chaos to "Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes"

The dark side version of the beloved Gungan joins the game as a powerful new character inspired by "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy."

A familiar Star Wars character is embracing his dark side, as Darth Jar Jar has officially joined the roster of playable characters in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

What's Happening:

  • Inspired by his appearance in the Disney+ animated special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, this sinister version of Jar Jar Binks brings a chaotic new approach to combat in the popular mobile game.
  • Unlike the clumsy Gungan fans know from the prequel trilogy, Darth Jar Jar is a powerful Dark Side strategist who specializes in confusing opponents and disrupting enemy teams.
  • His unique fighting style relies on misdirection and unpredictable combat sequences, allowing players to throw their enemies off balance and gain an advantage in battle.
  • Players can add Darth Jar Jar to their squads as a Journey Guide Event unit, introducing another powerful character to their collection of Star Wars heroes and villains.
  • The character's arrival also coincides with the game's latest season, Era of Myths & Legends, giving players another opportunity to expand their rosters and explore new strategies.
  • Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is available to play on iOS and Android devices.

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