"Spider-Man" Director Jon Watts to Direct Next Entry into the Skywalker Saga

Please note that the project is still in development.

The next entry into the Skywalker Saga will be helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man director Jon Watts is reportedly attached to direct the first installment of a new Star Wars trilogy written by Simon Kinberg.

The trilogy is intended to continue the Skywalker Saga following Episodes I–IX, potentially making the first film Episode X.

Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker is expected to appear in some capacity across the new trilogy.

Kinberg has been developing the mystery trilogy since late 2024.

The project remains in development and has not yet been greenlit by Disney, though it is reportedly the furthest along of Lucasfilm’s films following Star Wars: Starfighter.

Watts previously worked in the galaxy far, far away as co-creator and co-writer of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, also directing two episodes.

Watts is best known for directing Tom Holland’s three MCU Spider-Man films: Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is in post-production on Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and scheduled for May 27, 2027, the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

Hopefully Watts is able to bring some love back to the Star Wars universe, as fans seem to have fallen out of love with Disney’s current run in the galaxy far, far away.

If he’s able to bring the same sense of joy he did with his MCU run, I think we should be excited.

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