A "Stolen" Star Wars Vending Machine Has Crossed The Country

I took the famous Star Wars vending machine on a tour across America to the GRAND OPENING of the Lucas Museum 🫡🇺🇸 The person speaking is one of the firemen that has been maintaining this machine for 20 years ‼️ I AM NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE LUCAS MUSEUM OF NARRATIVE ART, DISNEY, OR PEPSICO IN ANY WAY ‼️ The firemen at Station 27 are absolutely stoked to share their vending machine with Star Wars fans out in Los Angeles, ESPECIALLY on one of the most important days in Star Wars history (September 22nd). All of these videos were made with COMPLETE PERMISSION from the firemen that own the machine, and it’s now being properly repaired instead of the previous patchwork jobs. The whole purpose of this series was to make my normal, goofy content and get the fire department a working vending machine. And, more importantly, to share it with Star Wars fans across the country that have never seen it in person. I genuinely care A LOT about this machine given my own fandom and having grown up with it. It’s been handled with an inordinate amount of care the entire time I’ve had it in my possession. I, as well as the firemen that own the machine, want people that visit from across the world to be able to use it at full-function instead of it being either 1.) broken down or 2.) only a few chutes temporarily working AT BEST 🤝 Shoutout to @Tukerides for the incredible Captain Rex cosplay! The machine is currently being repaired, and I will keep you all updated on when it will be displayed at a public meetup in LA before returning home! 🙏🏻 ✅ P.S. THE CRATE WAS BUILT TO PROTECT THE MACHINE WHILE IN TRANSIT #motorcycle #heist #starwars #bikelife #skit