A "Stolen" Star Wars Vending Machine Has Crossed The Country

Back at the end of August, a Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Pepsi machine that had sat outside a firehouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for decades, disappeared. Nobody was entirely sure what had happened to it initially, though there was a prime suspect. Now, we know exactly who took the machine, though I'm not sure anybody anticipated what they were going to do with it.
What's Happened:
- A Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Pepsi machine had sat outside a Pittsburgh, PA firehouse for so long that the object was something of a tourist attraction in its own right. People traveled to see the machine that's now more than 25 years old.
- However, at the end of August, a bizarre thing happened as the machine disappeared without warning, only to be replaced by a nearly identical machine that used a hand-drawn rendering of the original art.
- While nobody knew for sure what had happened, many eyes were on TikToker Braeden Days, who had posted about the machine previously.
- In early September, Days confirmed his involvement when he began posting a series of videos chronicling his plans to "steal" the machine, including creating the fake machine.
@braedendays
I spent 100 HOURS making a FAKE for my next heist 😳🎨 WELCOME TO PART 3 OF THE STAR WARS VENDING MACHINE HEIST 🙂↕️🎨 After scoping out the infamous Star Wars Episode 1 The Phantom Menace vending machine in part 1 and buying the replica machine in part 2, it was time to strip the sand off of all sides and start painting Star Wars and Pepsi designs on the front and sides of the machine 😳 This entire DIY project of sanding, priming, and painting easily took over 100 hours and multiple weeks…and we had to move the machine multiple times in that span as well (the replica weighs about 750lbs) 😭 but, after seeing the finished DIY project, it was all worth it. Some have compared it to the actual machine in terms of quality…others have said it looks like a 5th grade project. But, the smartest of observers said it’s on par with the Mona Lisa 🤝 And yes, the machine has been swapped. More episodes of the Star Wars vending machine heist coming soon. And, I managed to get my hands on a motorcycle (I still haven’t found a dinosaur yet though) 😈 #motorcycle #bikelife #coffee #starwars #heist ♬ original sound - Braeden Days
- As it turns out, there was no theft. In a recent video, Days confirms the machine was taken with the full knowledge and support of the firehouse. Days took the machine across the country, taking pictures of it in various places, including at Disneyland Resort and in front of the recently opened Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
@braedendays
I took the famous Star Wars vending machine on a tour across America to the GRAND OPENING of the Lucas Museum 🫡🇺🇸 The person speaking is one of the firemen that has been maintaining this machine for 20 years ‼️ I AM NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE LUCAS MUSEUM OF NARRATIVE ART, DISNEY, OR PEPSICO IN ANY WAY ‼️ The firemen at Station 27 are absolutely stoked to share their vending machine with Star Wars fans out in Los Angeles, ESPECIALLY on one of the most important days in Star Wars history (September 22nd). All of these videos were made with COMPLETE PERMISSION from the firemen that own the machine, and it’s now being properly repaired instead of the previous patchwork jobs.
The whole purpose of this series was to make my normal, goofy content and get the fire department a working vending machine. And, more importantly, to share it with Star Wars fans across the country that have never seen it in person. I genuinely care A LOT about this machine given my own fandom and having grown up with it. It’s been handled with an inordinate amount of care the entire time I’ve had it in my possession. I, as well as the firemen that own the machine, want people that visit from across the world to be able to use it at full-function instead of it being either 1.) broken down or 2.) only a few chutes temporarily working AT BEST 🤝 Shoutout to @Tukerides for the incredible Captain Rex cosplay! The machine is currently being repaired, and I will keep you all updated on when it will be displayed at a public meetup in LA before returning home! 🙏🏻 ✅ P.S. THE CRATE WAS BUILT TO PROTECT THE MACHINE WHILE IN TRANSIT #motorcycle #heist #starwars #bikelife #skit ♬ original sound - Braeden Days
- The machine is reportedly now being refurbished, and upon completion of that work, will be displayed at a public meetup in Los Angeles, before being returned to its original location.
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